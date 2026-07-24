Canada requires foreigners aged 18 to 54 to submit proof of English or French language skills when applying for citizenship

The country accepts diplomas, transcripts, and certificates from secondary or post-secondary programmes as valid language proof

Applicants who fail to include the required language documents risk having their entire citizenship application returned unprocessed

Canada has outlined the specific ways foreign nationals must demonstrate their ability to speak and understand English or French when applying for Canadian citizenship.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 at the time of signing their application are required to provide evidence of adequate language ability in at least one of the country's two official languages.

Canada explains how foreigners can prove language skills for citizenship. Photo: Anadolu

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Citizenship: What Language Level Canada Expects

The required standard is equivalent to Level 4 of the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) for English, or the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC) for French.

At this level, applicants should be able to hold brief everyday conversations, follow simple instructions and directions, use basic grammar, and understand and respond to common questions.

Language ability is assessed through multiple means. Officials review the documents submitted alongside the citizenship application, observe how well an applicant communicates during any interaction with a citizenship officer, and may formally assess language during the citizenship test if needed.

How Citizenship Applicants Can Prove Language Skills

The most straightforward route to meeting the language requirement is submitting proof of education. Applicants who attended or completed a secondary or post-secondary programme conducted in English or French, whether inside or outside Canada, may use that as their qualifying document. Acceptable forms of proof include a diploma, transcript, or certificate.

Any document not written in English or French must be accompanied by a certified translation that clearly indicates the language of instruction of the programme.

Applicants who do not have educational credentials from an English or French-language institution may use approved language test results or other accepted certificates to meet the requirement.

Canada's immigration authority has been explicit about the consequences of incomplete submissions. If the language proof is missing, cannot be read, or is submitted in another language without a certified translation, the application will not be processed and will be returned in full to the applicant.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng