The US State Department's August 2026 Visa Bulletin advanced several family-sponsored green card categories

Spouses and unmarried children of permanent residents recorded the biggest gain, while employment-based applicants, continued to face long backlogs

US authorities warned that growing demand could cause some employment-based visa categories to become unavailable before the end of the fiscal year

Thousands of people waiting to obtain permanent residency in the United States could move a step closer after the US State Department released its August 2026 Visa Bulletin, bringing significant progress for several family-based green card categories.

The latest update advances priority dates for multiple family-sponsored visas, allowing more eligible applicants to continue with the green card process.

The US State Department releases the August 2026 Visa Bulletin with new green card updates. Photo; Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, employment-based applicants, particularly those from India, continue to face long delays as annual visa allocations approach their limits.

Which US green card categories moved forward?

The biggest improvement, per Newsweek, came in the F2A category, which covers spouses and unmarried children under 21 of lawful permanent residents. The final action date advanced to July 22, 2026, for most countries, making more applicants immediately eligible for green card approval.

Other family-sponsored categories, including F1, F2B and F4, also recorded forward movement, meaning additional applicants may now qualify to submit documents or receive final decisions sooner than expected.

The Visa Bulletin uses two key dates to determine eligibility. The "Dates for Filing" indicate when applicants may begin submitting paperwork, while the "Final Action Dates" determine when the US government can issue a green card.

Why are employment visas still delayed?

While family-based applicants saw encouraging progress, employment-based categories experienced only modest movement.

The EB-2 category remained unavailable for applicants from India after the country's annual allocation was exhausted. Unreserved EB-5 immigrant investor visas also remained unavailable for Indian nationals.

The State Department also warned that the EB-1 category for India could become unavailable before the end of the current fiscal year if demand continues to rise.

Most other employment-based categories recorded only limited advances, although several EB-5 set-aside categories remained current worldwide, allowing eligible investors to continue with their applications without waiting for a priority date.

The State Department noted that visa demand remains unusually high and cautioned that some categories could retrogress or become unavailable before the end of the 2026 fiscal year on September 30.

Applicants are advised to check the monthly Visa Bulletin carefully, as eligibility depends on individual priority dates and the specific visa category under which they applied.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng