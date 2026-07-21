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Mark Angel Comedy Star Aunty Success’ B’day Gets Fans Talking As Familiar Faces Make Appearance
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Mark Angel Comedy Star Aunty Success’ B’day Gets Fans Talking As Familiar Faces Make Appearance

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Child star Aunty Success of Mark Angel's Comedy has shared a heartwarming video from her birthday celebration
  • The video featured her colleague Emmanuella and content creator Mark Angel as they celebrated with Aunty Success
  • The birthday video has also captured attention on social media, stirring reactions from many netizens

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Nigerian child comedian and actress Aunty Success, whose real name is Success Samuel Madubuike, shared a video on Monday, July 20, 2026, showing how the birthday celebration went.

The heartwarming moment shared across her pages showed the sweet exchange between Success and her co-star Emmanuella as they made a clip with her birthday cake in view.

Child star Aunty Success shares video from her birthday celebration.
Mark Angel and Emmanuella attend Aunty Success' birthday celebration. Credit: auntysuccess
Source: Instagram

Skit maker Mark Angel, who recently tied the knot with his new wife, was also spotted at the celebration, which appeared to have taken place at a restaurant.

In a caption of the video, Success also sent a message to Emmanuella ahead of her birthday.

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'In addy to my love @officialemanuella and a big thanks to everyone for wishes God bless you," she added.

Aunty Success is known for her hilarious roles in the popular Mark Angel Comedy YouTube skits.

Legit.ng recalls reporting in 2025 that the teenage entertainer shared stunning photos marking her milestone, sparking massive reactions online regarding her noticeable growth and striking appearance.

Skit maker Aunty Success celebrates birthday with friends and family.
Fans and followers pen birthday messages to child star Aunty Success on her birthday. Credit: auntysuccess
Source: Instagram

The video showing how Aunty Success marked her birthday with Emmanuella and Mark Angel is below:

Reactions as Aunty Success celebrates birthday

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from her and followers on Facebook. Read them below:

Nwamara Ebuka Mike said:

"See me admiring Kid's of yesterday, chaiii."

Honour Osaji Onalo commented:

"Success is now getting bigger than Emmanuella Abi na my eyes."

Maureen Okeke said:

"The way Success is growing ehh. In the next 5 years you won't recognise her again. She is so beautiful."

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Victor Chima reacted:

"If not for my data I used to build you guys, how much is Benz I for no buy by now."

Monteen Heard commented:

"Beautiful ladies I miss those little girls, much success ladies....uncle Mark looks out for the kids."

NurseBe'tu Vannia said:

"The small kids I watched are now bigger than me...."

What Mark Angel said about Emanuella's video

Legit.ng previously reported that Mark Angel broke his silence on Emmanuella's controversial dance video.

Emanuella sparked outrage after a video of her catwalking and dancing in high heels went viral. Following the criticism that trailed the video, Mark Angel addressed it in a press statement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Mark Angel Comedy
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