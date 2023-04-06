Popular Nigerian Fuji singer, Pasuma, has received an outpouring of love from well-wishers after the death of his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat

The news of the music star’s mother’s death made headlines in the late hours of April 6, 2023

Shortly after the tragedy was made known, some of Pasuma’s friends and colleagues including Alao Malaika and Small Doctor, visited his home to console him

Nigerian Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has now been shown great love and support after the death of his mother.

In no time, Pasuma's home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family's matriarch.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled with the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Fans react as Alao Malaika, Small Doctor, others pay condolence visit to Pasuma's house after his mum's death. Photos: @femidaviesmetronews, @abiolaorisile_partiesandevents

Source: Instagram

In videos posted on Instagram by @femidaviesmetronews and spotted by Legit.ng, people were seen to have gathered at Pasuma’s house including fellow Fuji artiste, Alao Malaika and Small Doctor, among others.

In the clips, one of the visitors led a prayer for Pasuma's late mother and the others joined in, including the bereaved.

See the videos below:

Netizens react as Malaika, Small Doctor, others condole with Pasuma over his mum’s death

Honegbeganlordcocu:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

strikertoyin:

“May Almighty Allah 4give all her shortcomings. Amin.”

iamotunlogun:

“Accept my condolence.”

Adewalesamusan:

“May her gentle soul rest in peace ”

kazeemganiyu:

“Rest in peace❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Source: Legit.ng