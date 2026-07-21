FCCPC resumes enforcement of Digital Lending Regulations following court ruling in Lagos

MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, and digital loan apps face stricter compliance requirements

New regulations aim to promote responsible lending and strengthen consumer protection in Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has resumed full enforcement of its Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 (DEON Regulations), following a decisive court ruling in Lagos.

The development could affect telecom operators such as MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria, as well as digital loan apps that offer airtime, data and short-term credit services, many of which may now be required to comply with stricter regulatory conditions.

Tunji Bello-led FCCPC resumes digital lending regulations after court victory. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Monday, July 20, 2026, the FCCPC said the resumption of the regulations followed a judgment delivered by Justice A.L. Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/760/2026.

The suit had been instituted by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria Ltd/Gte, popularly known as WASPAN, which challenged the FCCPC’s authority to issue and enforce the DEON Regulations.

According to the Commission, the Court dismissed the plaintiff’s originating summons in its entirety, declined all the reliefs sought, and upheld the validity of the regulations.

The FCCPC stated that the Court held the DEON Regulations were made pursuant to the Commission’s statutory and constitutional powers and were therefore intra vires, meaning they were within the legal authority of the agency.

Interim order discharged

The Court also discharged the interim ex parte order that had restrained the implementation and enforcement of the regulations since April 2026.

The FCCPC explained that upon being served with the interim order earlier in the year, it immediately suspended implementation and enforcement of the DEON Regulations in compliance with the Court’s directive.

With the latest judgment, the legal impediment that necessitated the temporary suspension has now been removed, making the regulations fully operational and enforceable once again.

FCCPC vows strict enforcement

Reacting to the judgment, the FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Ondaje Ijagwu, said the Commission remained committed to the rule of law and would continue to discharge its statutory responsibilities professionally.

He noted that the Commission had suspended enforcement when the Court issued its interim order and would now proceed with implementation following the Court’s affirmation of the regulations.

Ijagwu explained that the DEON Regulations were designed to promote responsible lending, improve regulatory accountability, curb unfair and exploitative practices, and strengthen consumer protection in Nigeria’s digital lending market.

What this means for MTN, Airtel and loan apps

The restored regulations are expected to have significant implications for telecom operators and fintech companies involved in digital lending, including airtime and data credit services.

Operators and loan apps may now be required to comply with stricter registration, disclosure and consumer protection requirements before offering lending products.

Telcos are affected as the court grants FCCPC digital lending rights. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry observers say the FCCPC’s victory could lead to tighter oversight of Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital lending sector, ensuring that innovation and financial inclusion operate within a transparent, fair and accountable regulatory framework.

The Commission maintained that its objective is to inspire confidence among consumers, investors and responsible operators while protecting Nigerians from exploitative lending practices.

FCCPC suspension sparks questions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Telecommunications giants Airtel and Globacom have resumed airtime and data credit services across their networks after a six-week suspension triggered by regulatory concerns surrounding the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s (FCCPC) Digital Lending Regulations 2025.

The restoration, which took effect on May 25, followed the FCCPC’s decision to suspend enforcement of the controversial regulations pending legal proceedings.

The Commission, in a statement signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, said the move was made in compliance with an order of the Federal High Court.

Source: Legit.ng