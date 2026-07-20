A South African publication reported on the alleged circumstances surrounding Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams' death on July 11

The report detailed an alleged altercation with Adams' girlfriend Aqueelah and a phone call to his father, Juanito, in his final hours

South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie condemned the publication's coverage, calling it irresponsible and harmful

South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly criticised a media report alleging the circumstances surrounding the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams tragically passed away on July 11, days after featuring for the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Jayden Adams represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

South African news platform News24 published alleged details of Adams’ final hours before his death on July 11, including the cause of his death.

The report claimed that an altercation with his girlfriend Aqueelah Adendorf and a subsequent phone call to his father Juanito during which he told him “I can’t take this anymore” preceded his passing.

McKenzie slams Jayden Adams’ rumour

McKenzie took to X to express his displeasure with the publication's approach, raising concern about the potential impact the story could have on those closest to Adams.

"This is irresponsible reporting. Do you want the young lady now to take her own life? Do you want her child to blame her for the passing of his dad? You are truly a tabloid; this country needs serious newspapers for sure. Let's allow the police to do their job," he wrote.

A memorial service for the 25-year-old was held on July 16, drawing family members and figures from South African football. Adams is expected to be laid to rest on July 25.

Jayden Adams’ father reacts

Legit.ng previously reported that Jayden Adams’ father reacted after the South African footballer tragically passed away on July 11, 2026.

Juanito Adams admitted that the shocking news hit the family hard, and they appreciate the outpouring of love from the global football community.

Source: Legit.ng