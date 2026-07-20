President Tinubu, represented by VP Shettima, addressed the 69th ECOWAS Summit in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Sunday, July 19

Nigeria has already evacuated over 1,490 citizens from South Africa in seven batches over the xenophobic attacks

Tinubu urged ECOWAS to table the matter before the African Union to send a clear message to South Africa

President Bola Tinubu has called on African nations to speak with one voice in condemning the wave of xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa, warning that the violence represents an intolerance that cannot be accepted in any form.

Tinubu made the call on Sunday, July 19, while addressing the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Nigeria has evacuated over 1,490 citizens from South Africa due to xenophobic attacks. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

He was represented at the summit by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Tinubu in a statement signed by Stanley Nkwocha, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, said:

"Nigeria condemns, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on its citizens and other Africans in the Republic of South Africa."

Nigeria's demand at ECOWAS

Tinubu told fellow African leaders that Nigeria had "already evacuated over 1490 of its citizens from harm's way in seven batches" and remained prepared to take further action, Channels Television reported.

He urged ECOWAS to adopt a collective position and bring the matter before the African Union at its next heads of state session.

"This would send a clear message that this type of intolerance is totally unacceptable under any guise. South Africa should be reminded that the freedom it currently enjoys is the result of the sacrifices and liberation efforts of African countries, including Nigeria," he said, echoing a point earlier raised by Ghana's president at the summit.

Beyond the xenophobia crisis, Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria's backing for the newly adopted ECOWAS Compact for the Future of Regional Integration, describing it as a reflection of member states' "collective resolve" to renew the bloc's founding ideals.

He said the compact would "strengthen regional solidarity, and build a more resilient, prosperous, peaceful, and people-centred Community capable of meeting the aspirations of its over 400 million citizens."

He also restated Nigeria's commitment to establishing a Counter Terrorism Force and reinforcing the ECOWAS Standby Force, saying the moves would improve intelligence sharing and joint security operations across the region.

On governance, he called on member states to uphold constitutional rule, human rights, and zero tolerance for unconstitutional changes of government, Vanguard reported.

Other voices at the summit

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, who chairs ECOWAS, said the meeting was an opportunity to honestly assess the bloc's progress and adapt to rapidly shifting global realities, stressing that regional integration had become "a strategic necessity."

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed pledged the UN's support for ECOWAS-led counter-terrorism efforts, and called on the UN Security Council to "clearly hear the voice of Africa and stand behind the solutions that Africa offers."

A notable moment at the summit was the signing of the Intergovernmental Agreement for the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline project, a development expected to shape the region's energy future.

Senate rejects calls to seize S/African companies' profits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Senate rejected the calls to use South African company profits to compensate xenophobic attack victims.

Senator Oshiomhole advocated for Nigerian compensation, citing the South African minister's refusal. The calls for nationalisation of South African firms in Nigeria met resistance in the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng