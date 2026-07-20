Canadian rapper Drake placed a $1.5 million bet on Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Spain

Spain claimed the trophy after scoring the decisive goal in extra time, leaving Drake's wager worth nothing

The loss has reignited talk of the 'Drake curse,' with fans convinced the rapper's support doomed Lionel Messi's side

Canadian rapper Drake has taken another painful financial hit on the sports betting front, losing a $1.5 million wager, equivalent to more than N2 billion, after Argentina fell to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, placed the bet through the Stake platform, backing Lionel Messi's Argentina to lift the trophy.

Drake suffers a multimillion-naira betting loss as Spain beat Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo: champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

A victory for the South American side would have returned the Grammy-winning rapper more than $5.1 million in winnings.

Instead, Spain secured the title with a decisive goal in extra time, sending Drake's multimillion-dollar stake down the drain.

The Drake Curse strikes again

The result of Drake's $1.5 million bet on Argentina has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans quickly invoking the so-called "Drake curse"; a widely discussed internet superstition that claims any athlete or team publicly endorsed, photographed with, or backed by Drake is fated to lose.

Many have gone as far as arguing that Drake's support directly sealed Argentina's fate and contributed to Lionel Messi's side falling short on the grandest stage of international football.

The curse narrative has gained so much traction over the years that fans routinely monitor Drake's sporting predictions and betting activity, almost treating it as a counter-indicator for who will actually win.

This is far from the first time Drake has found himself on the losing side of a high-profile wager.

Earlier this year, rapper Drake backed former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor, only for McGregor to suffer defeat at the hands of Max Holloway.

Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks the country's second title in the FIFA World Cup tournament's history, while for Drake, it represents yet another costly reminder of his turbulent relationship with sports betting.

Drake's high-stakes bet fails as Spain defeats Argentina to lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy. Photo; champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Destiny Etiko cries out after losing N5m World Cup bet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko suffered a painful financial setback after her first-ever football bet ended in disappointment during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The actress revealed on Instagram on July 19, 2026, that she staked N5 million on the match, only to lose everything, describing the experience as emotionally draining and vowing never to gamble again.

Known for her dramatic screen presence, actress Destiny Etiko admitted the anxiety of watching the game with such high stakes was unbearable, adding that the tension made the 90 minutes feel far more intense than any football match she had ever seen, leaving her shaken both financially and emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng