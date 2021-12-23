Nigerian actors Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe officially became man and wife on December 22 and it was a star-studded event

A video sighted on Instagram showed the moment the movie star had a mother and son moment on the dance floor

Lateef held his mum lovingly with a smile on his face as he danced with his mum and fans could not help but gush over the sweet video

A video of Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji having a moment with his mum on the dance floor at his wedding party warmed the hearts of many.

In the video sighted by Legit on Instagram, Lateef who donned a white suit held his mum on the shoulders as they swayed gently to the music playing.

Adorable video of Lateef Adedimeji and mum dancing Photo credit: @esho_promotions_tv

The actor and his mum had smiles on their faces as cameras and phones captured their mother-son moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

epebinuadebayo:

"Pls let the love be balance with Mom and wife.i pray for you the almighty God will guide you in ur marriage you will never regret of getting married ijn.your home will stand in the mighty name of Jesus no third party."

mopehammed:

"Mama is so emotional."

oreva_baby:

"This is lovely."

beejay_fabs:

"Why is his mum not looking happy??? When she is not bride's mum that might be feeling bad that her daughter is leaving."

sheikhqasim77:

"This is real happiness for mother."

awahkan:

"Why mama is not looking happy what is going on here please."

Mo Bimpe gives mum gift at her wedding

Actress Mo Bimpe did not let her wedding day and party end without letting everyone at the event know how much her mum means to her.

In a video posted on Instagram, the movie star who looked regal in her wedding dress held a plaque that had words written on it, from which she read.

Mo Bimpe thanked her mum for giving up some of the most important things in her life so that she could have good things in life.

The actress then went on her knees as a sign of respect and gratitude. Her mum did not hesitate to bend over and hold her in an embrace.

