Actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband, Lateef Lawal, revealed they have acquired a new mansion

The white, two-storey building featured a large car park, with the couple filmed enjoying the moment

Lizzy addressed her critics in the caption, saying focus and hard work were her response to those who tried to distract her

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and her husband, Mr Lateef Lawal, are making a major lifestyle statement after unveiling their stunning new mansion on Instagram.

The couple gave fans a look at their grand white two-storey building, which comes complete with a spacious parking lot.

Lizzy Anjorin and husband celebrate in style as they unveil lavish new mansion. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Footage captured them in high spirits, clearly revelling in the moment as the camera panned across the property.

Lizzy Anjorin's Message to Critics

Beyond the house tour, the actress used her caption to send a pointed message to those she believes tried to derail her progress.

She described their efforts as a deliberate campaign to distract and destroy her, but made it clear that she responded differently.

"THEY MERCILESSLY ENGAGED ME ON DOING NOTHING WHILE I NEVER OFFENDED THEM WITH ONE THING," she wrote. "THE GAME IS * DISTRACT, AND DESTROY HER TO LOOSE FOCUS. WE HEARTLESSLY PLAYED THEM BACK WITH FOCUS, HARDWORK AND TEAM WORK."

She also noted that the mansion, which she nicknamed the "WHITE PALACE," is still 60% complete, describing it as a work in progress. The caption ended on a personal note:

"AS FOR ME I JUST WANT TO STAY POSITIVE AND SUCCESSFUL NOW THE PRESIDO HAS BECOME THE GAME CHANGER."

Lizzy and Lateef Lawal's Journey

Lizzy Anjorin and Mr Lateef Lawal tied the knot in July 2020 in a private Islamic wedding ceremony.

The new property acquisition marks another milestone for the couple as they continue to build their life together.

Netizens react to Lizzy Anjorin's new mansion

The post drew significant attention online, with fans pouring in to congratulate the actress.

@beebs_amala wrote:

"Congratulations my woman ❤️🔥"

@smplyjessie1 joked:

"Meanwhile, I'm still celebrating when NEPA gives me 24 hours of light. Congratulations! 😂"

@smplyjessie1 added in a follow-up comment:

"Congratulations to em! May we all flex our testimonies instead of our problems. 🏡🙏"

@chefhappiness_ asked:

"Where this woman Dey see money? 😮"

@elerin_eye observed:

"Lizzy is here reading comments and replying u all 😂🤣🤣 Aladanwo eda"

Lizzy Anjorin showcases her luxurious new mansion and the photos are turning heads. Photos: Lizzy Anjorin.

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin threatens action against Biola Adebayo

Legit.ng previously reported that Lizzy Anjorin threatened to take action against her colleague and podcast host, Biola Adebayo.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 24, via her Facebook page, Lizzy claimed Biola subjected her 'innocent children and family to public ridicule and mockery' during one of her interviews with Iyabo Ojo.

Lizzy demanded that Biola take down the video of Iyabo speaking about her, the same way she recently took down her controversial interview with Baba Ijesha.

Source: Legit.ng