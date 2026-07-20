Lionel Scaloni addressed Lionel Messi's international future after Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Spain won the final 1-0 with Ferran Torres scoring in the 106th minute at New Jersey to clinch their second world title

Scaloni, whose contract runs until December, said he would honour the remaining months before deciding his own future

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has broken his silence on the international future of Lionel Messi following his side's defeat in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Spain won the tournament's showpiece occasion with a 1-0 victory over Argentina in New Jersey, courtesy of a Ferran Torres strike in the 106th minute of extra time.

Lionel Messi during Argentina's World Cup loss to Spain. Photo by Harry Langer.

Source: Getty Images

The result brought a painful end to Argentina's title defence and, in all likelihood, drew the curtain on Messi's World Cup career at the age of 39.

Scaloni’s update on Messi

Speaking after the final, Scaloni acknowledged he had not yet sat down with his captain to discuss retirement from international football, but his words left little doubt about where matters stand.

“The truth is I haven't spoken to Leo. He is 39 years old, it is unbelievable. It was always crystal clear to me that he would play until he chose to stop and that everyone would support him,” Scaloni said via Yahoo Sport.

“I hope everyone is proud of him, because he is the best football player ever to set foot on a pitch.”

While Messi's World Cup days appear to be over, whether he continues to represent Argentina in other competitions remains an open question that Scaloni indicated only the player himself can answer.

The Argentine coach also turned his attention to his personal situation, with his contract with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) set to expire in December. Scaloni confirmed he intends to see out the remainder of his deal before making any firm decision on his future.

“As for me, I'm going to speak to the president [of the AFA, Claudio Tapia]. I've got a rough idea of what I want to do. I'll see out my contract, and then we'll see,” he told FIFA.

He added a note of honest reflection on the magnitude of what the squad had attempted to achieve, saying:

“Honestly, I feel I need time to think as well because I don't know if we will ever be able to do something this big again... something everyone dreamed of.”

Argentina had arrived in New Jersey as defending champions, but Spain's clinical performance in extra time denied them a second consecutive World Cup triumph and a record-extending fourth title overall.

Messi reacts after World Cup loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi reacted after Argentina lost the 2026 FIFA World Cup to Spain in what is his last game in the competition.

Messi admitted that Spain were the better side, but is proud of the journey his team had at the tournament, reaching consecutive finals.

Source: Legit.ng