Liberia has published seven simple steps foreigners should follow to apply online for a visa on arrival before travelling to the country

Applicants must upload the required documents, fill in the online form, and pay a non-refundable visa application fee before approval

After approval, travellers will receive a QR code or PDF by email to present at the airport before collecting the visa sticker

Liberia has published seven steps for foreigners or travellers to apply online for a visa on arrival and says that the application fee is not refundable.

The step-by-step process is shown on the official website of the Liberian government, which also shows a sample of what the visa looks like so foreigners can know what to expect.

7 steps to apply for Liberia visa on arrival, government shares online guide. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Ernest Ankomah/ Liberian Visa on Arrival

Source: Getty Images

Liberia visa on arrival online application

The Liberian government advises foreigners who have a Liberian embassy in their country to either apply at the embassy or online.

Below are the steps to apply for a Liberian visa on arrival online through the immigration portal.

1. Account creation

This is the first step to applying online for a Liberian visa on arrival. An applicant is advised to create a profile by providing the necessary details and email address.

Once this is done, the applicant will receive a confirmation email and proceed to the next step.

2. Documentation

The second step in applying for a Liberian visa on arrival is to upload the required documents to the portal.

The following documents are required:

Passport

Portrait image or photograph

Flight ticket

Copies of these documents should be scanned and uploaded to the portal. Each file must not exceed 2 MB.

Liberia reveals stepa to apply for visa on arrival online. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ekavector

Source: Getty Images

3. Form filling

The next step after uploading the necessary documents is to fill out the required details in the online visa on arrival application form.

Once this is done, the applicant can proceed to the next step.

4. Payment of fee

After filling out the form and submitting the necessary information, an applicant will then pay the visa on arrival application fee of USD 102.5 (N141,430).

Applicants must ensure that all information provided is correct, as the visa application fee is non-refundable once payment has been made.

An instruction on the portal reads:

"The Visa on Arrival fee (USD 102.5) is non-refundable."

5. Notification of application

After payment has been made, the applicant will receive a payment notification as well as an email containing the payment receipt.

Applicants are encouraged to be patient, as it may take some time to receive the payment confirmation email.

6. Confirmation email

After the applicant has received the payment receipt by email and the application is successfully approved, the individual will receive another email containing a PDF attachment or a QR code.

This is what the applicant will present at the airport upon arrival in Liberia. The Liberian government advises applicants to either print the document or display it on their mobile phone when requested by airport authorities.

7 steps Liberia says applicants must complete for visa on arrival online. Photo SourceL Liberian Visa on Arival

Source: Getty Images

7. Collection of visa sticker

After arriving at the airport and presenting the QR code or printed document to airport officials, an immigration officer will carry out the applicant's biometric registration, after which the visa sticker will be issued and placed in the passport.

Gabon publishes official eVisa fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Gabon released the official eVisa fees for foreigners travelling to the country.

The report explained that travellers can apply for either a single-entry or multiple-entry eVisa, each with its own fee and processing charge. It also warned that anyone who arrives in Gabon before the approved date on their eVisa risks being returned to their country of origin.

Source: Legit.ng