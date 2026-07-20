Actress Anita Joseph's lawyers issued a cease-and-desist letter to MC Fish's new partner, Gbemisola, over allegedly defamatory social media posts

Gbemi publicly disputed the legal weight of the demand letter, arguing that only a court can issue a restraining order

The confrontation follows months of online tension after MC Fish confirmed the breakdown of his marriage to Anita Joseph

MC Fish's new partner, Gbemisola, has fired back at a legal warning sent on behalf of the comedian's estranged wife, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, dismissing the cease-and-desist letter and questioning its legal authority.

Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph confirmed the end of her marriage to MC Fish on Instagram in December 2025.

Gbemi responds to the legal warning Anita Joseph sends over their ongoing online dispute. Photo: gbemso/realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

The comedian later revealed in May 2026 that both parties had been unfaithful during the marriage.

Shortly after the split became public, MC Fish went official with his new lover, Gbemi, following initial dating rumours that surfaced months earlier.

The new relationship drew heavy backlash online, with many accusing Gbemi of being responsible for the marriage collapse.

She consistently denied this, maintaining that she and the comedian only became an item after his marriage had already ended.

Anita Joseph's cease-and-desist letter

Tension escalated after Gbemi repeatedly posted cryptic messages on social media directed at an unnamed woman widely believed to be Anita Joseph, calling on her to stop interfering in her relationship with MC Fish.

However, Anita Joseph's legal team, led by E. J. Akeredolu of Izuagwu Akeredolu & Co., issued a formal cease-and-desist letter dated July 17, 2026, accusing Gbemi of trolling the actress online and publishing malicious content capable of damaging her reputation.

The letter warned MC Fish to desist from further nefarious activities done by him and his woman, Gbemi, towards her brand and public image.

The letter also stated that failure to refrain from making defamatory remarks and libels against Anita shall invoke the necessity to approach a court of competent jurisdiction for redress, compensation and damages.

Read Anita Joseph's legal warning to Gbemi and MC Fish below:

Gbemi's response to the legal warning

Rather than back down, Gbemi posted a rebuttal on her Instagram story on Sunday, July 19, arguing that a lawyer's letter carries no power to compel silence.

"We know the law. This isn't African Magic," Gbemi wrote.

She backed her position with screenshots from ChatGPT explaining that only a judge, through a formal court proceeding, can issue a restraining order or injunction.

The excerpt read in part:

"Only a court can issue a restraining order or injunction. A valid court order is typically issued by a judge and forms part of a court proceeding."

She also shared a second ChatGPT screenshot, which she captioned "For the Olodo uprising," in which the AI clarified that a demand letter is not a court order and does not automatically prevent someone from speaking.

The excerpt noted:

"The letter in the screenshot does not appear to be a court order. It is a lawyer's demand letter warning that they may go to court. That means you should take it seriously, but it does not automatically prevent you from speaking."

Gbemi speaks after Anita Joseph's lawyer issues a cease-and-desist letter over alleged defamatory posts. Photo: gbemso/realanitajoseph

Source: Original

Anita Joseph claps back at troll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph faced online backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her Qm Beauty Cosmetics line on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they described as a minor achievement, prompting Anita to fire back with a fiery Instagram response defending May and urging fans to support her brand.

The drama unfolded alongside renewed public interest in Anita’s marriage history with MC Fish, which ended amid allegations of infidelity, adding another layer of intrigue to her ongoing online presence.

Source: Legit.ng