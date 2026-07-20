Ethiopia's government has published the official cost of its tourist visa for both short-stay and long-stay single-entry applicants

The Ethiopian tourist visa covers two distinct stay durations, each carrying a different fee that could surprise many prospective travellers

Foreigners who wish to extend their stay in Ethiopia beyond the approved period must apply and pay an additional fee before their visa expires

Ethiopia has officially published the fees and processing details for its tourist visa, giving prospective visitors a clear picture of what to expect before travelling to the country.

According to the Ethiopian government's official e-visa portal, tourist visa applications are processed within three days. The country offers single-entry options for both short-stay and long-stay visitors, with costs varying depending on the length of stay an applicant requires.

Ethiopia publishes tourist visa fees, explains 30-day and 90-day stay options. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/LUDOVIC MARIN

Source: Getty Images

Ethiopia's tourist visa costs

Foreigners applying for a short-stay single-entry visa, which permits a 30-day stay in the country, are required to pay 62 USD, equivalent to approximately N85,561. Those who need more time can opt for the long-stay single-entry visa, which allows up to 90 days in Ethiopia at a cost of 152 USD, or around N209,755.

In both cases, travellers who wish to remain in the country beyond their approved duration must apply for an extension before their visa expires, rather than after.

Extension fees for longer stays

Short-stay visa holders seeking an additional 30 days will need to pay 102 USD, roughly N140,756, to extend their time in the country. For long-stay visa holders, extending the 90 days costs 302 USD, which converts to approximately N416,750.

The Ethiopian government notes that any foreigner who intends to stay longer than their visa permits must begin the extension process before the current approval lapses.

France releases official student visa fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that France released the official student visa fee for Nigerians and several other African nationals.

The report explained that Nigerians and applicants from many African countries on the EEF procedure list are required to pay 50 euros for a French student visa, while applicants from countries outside the list are charged a higher fee of 99 euros.

Source: Legit.ng