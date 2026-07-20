Tony Nnandoo, a Nigerian sea chef working on an oil rig, shared how his crew change trip home turned into a life-threatening ordeal in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean

Both engines of his vessel failed 20 minutes into the journey, leaving 47 workers stranded as ocean conditions rapidly worsened

Six towing attempts failed as massive waves the height of a three-storey building slammed into the disabled vessel in total darkness

Tony Nnandoo, a Nigerian sea chef working on an offshore oil rig, has narrated a harrowing account of how a routine crew change trip home on July 12, 2026 nearly cost him his life in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Writing on Facebook on July 19, 2026, Nnandoo described how the excitement of returning home after nearly two months on the rig quickly gave way to terror when the vessel's twin engines failed roughly 20 minutes after departure, leaving 47 workers adrift with no power and no functioning ship communication system.

A Nigerian man has recounted his terrifying experience in the Atlantic Ocean. Photo Credit: Tony Nnandoo, Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Source: Facebook

Atlantic Ocean: Six towing lines, six failures

According to Nnandoo, a rescue vessel was dispatched after a distress signal was sent using a Glo network connection, the only signal available on the open water. But each time the rescue vessel secured a towing line, the increasingly violent sea snapped it. Six attempts. Six failures.

By 8:33 p.m., darkness had settled over the ocean. Then came the waves. Nnandoo described walls of water as tall as a three-storey building crashing over the vessel repeatedly, throwing crew members off their feet and sending the ship lurching violently. The vessel had drifted into an area he later learned was called Breakwater Point, where freshwater and saltwater currents collide to create dangerously rough seas.

Amid the chaos, a pumpman began singing worship songs. Others joined, including Nnandoo, and soon grown men were praying and praising God while gripping steel rods to stay upright. Nnandoo sent SOS messages to his wife, siblings, and father, telling them to stay strong and asking his brother and sister to care for his children if he did not make it back.

His wife and sister responded immediately: "Nobody will take care of your children except you. You're coming home."

The vessel finally cleared the breakwater around 11:45 p.m. After nearly 16 hours adrift, it reached the dockyard at 7:00 a.m. on Monday. Nnandoo, who had been standing the entire night, went straight home.

Read Tony Nnandoo's original Facebook post below:

Atlantic Ocean scare: Man's story stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@Florence Agu said:

"Thank God for the gift of life. May God's name alone be praised, Amen."

@Fredlin Igwkala Ngwachiori said:

"And 2 God alone b d Glory; for His abundant grace and mercies."

@Amaka Anaeto said:

"As we go out to make ends meet, me we never meet our end... Tnk God for protection."

@Direala NatB-Akpa said:

"God is too faithful to fail you, God be praised."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about a new digital scan of the Titanic ship that revealed what happened in the Atlantic Ocean 113 years ago.

Plane crashes into Atlantic Ocean

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 11 people were found alive after an aeroplane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The twin-engine aircraft had taken off from the Bahamas on Tuesday, May 12, before going down about 80 miles from Melbourne, Florida, according to the US Coast Guard.

As stated by Reuters, an emergency signal from the aircraft alerted rescue teams, who quickly launched a search operation.

Source: Legit.ng