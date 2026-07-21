Videos from the burial of NURTW organising secretary Toba Ajiboye, known as Toba Ijaya, have surfaced online

The footage showed both a pastor and an Islamic cleric ministering at the Lagos ceremony

Nigerians took to social media to debate the late transport union leader's religious identity after watching the burial clips

The burial of prominent Lagos transport union figure Toba Ajiboye, widely known as Toba Ijaya, has stirred reactions after videos from the ceremony showed both a Christian pastor and an Islamic cleric officiating at the service.

The funeral held in Lagos on Tuesday, 21 July 2026, drew mourners and transport workers paying their respects to the late National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) organising secretary, whose influence in Lagos state made him a well-known figure across the city.

Separate clips of a pastor and an Islamic cleric ministering at Toba Ijaya's burial emerge. Credit: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Watch an Islamic cleric officiating at Toba Ijaya's burial below:

Another video of a pastor officiating at Toba Ijaya's burial is below:

Pastor and Cleric Both Minister at Service

Footage circulating on social media showed the two religious leaders taking turns at the ceremony, a sight that left a number of viewers questioning what faith Toba Ijaya actually practised.

The presence of both figures at a single burial service is uncommon and triggered immediate reactions across platforms.

One viewer, @aderonkealaga, put the question bluntly in the comments section, asking:

"Sorry to ask pls is he a Muslim?"

Another commenter, @office_autos, responded directly to the query, writing:

"@aderonkealaga Toba Joel is a Christian but he supports Islam and Islamic clerics," suggesting the late union leader maintained close ties with both religious communities regardless of his personal faith.

Beyond the religious debate, many online mourners focused on celebrating Toba Ijaya's legacy. @akamo.adeoye offered a prayer in tribute, writing:

"May Almighty Allah admit him into the highest level of Paradise and grant him the highest rank in Al-Jannah Firdaus rest on legend."

The NURTW chieftain was reportedly shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Sunday, July 12, while returning from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

He later died on Tuesday, July 14, after sustaining gunshot wounds.

Netizens question late Toba Ijaya's religion as video from burial emerges online. Credit: tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Koko Zaria mourns Toba Ijaya

Legit.ng reported that the NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria broke down in tears in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, mourning the passing of Toba Ijaya after the news of his death shook the Lagos transport community.

The video featured Pasuma's song "TALOPA JESU (Live)" playing in the background as Koko Zaria grieved.

His action, however, triggered mixed reactions as many criticised him.

Source: Legit.ng