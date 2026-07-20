Annie Macaulay-Idibia addressed fresh speculation after old videos reignited rumours about her personal life

The actress dismissed the trending claims, insisting the viral clips do not reflect her current reality

Her reaction has sparked renewed interest, with many eager to know what she really said

Nollywood actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia has spoken out following the circulation of viral videos and reports about her personal life.

In a video that recently surfaced online, Annie reflected on her healing journey, saying this season had forced her to think deeply about love, self-worth, and being chosen for a lifetime.

Annie Idibia clears the air on getting back with 2Baba amid trending videos. Credit: @annieidibia, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

“I realised that people fight to stay where they’re tolerated rather than where they’re celebrated,” she shared.

Meanwhile, reports on Twitter claimed that Annie had reunited with her ex-husband, legendary singer 2Baba. An unverified clip suggested she admitted being misled but eventually finding her way back to him.

Reacting to the speculation, Annie took to her Instagram story to dismiss the claims. “Old videos circulating everywhere.

False news everywhere,” she lamented, making it clear that the trending clips do not reflect her current reality.

It will be recalled that in January last year, 2Baba announced his separation from Annie and has since moved on with Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

At the Headies Awards later that year, Annie made headlines when she declared her daughters her “backbone” and reintroduced herself on stage as Annie Macaulay, pointedly announcing to the world that she was single.

The actress’s latest comments appear to be part of her ongoing journey of self-reflection, even as old videos continue to spark buzz online.

See Annie Idibia's viral Instagram post below:

Annie Idibia responds to rumours of rekindling romance with 2Baba after trending clips. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2Baba spotted with Annie's daughters

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba gave fans exactly what they love to see: a father fully present with his children.

The Nigerian music legend posted a video on July 14, 2026, capturing warm, candid moments spent with Annie Idibia's daughters Isabella and Olivia, as well as his two sons with Pero Adeniyi, Justin Agaba'idu and Innocent Jr.

The family moment also captured attention on social media.

Source: Legit.ng