Rapper CDQ has revealed that Afrobeats star Davido once wanted to sign him after his hit track Indomie

The deal, which could’ve changed CDQ’s career trajectory, was turned down over loyalty to Masterkraft

According to CDQ, the Aye crooner had allegedly planned to make him “Africa’s biggest rapper,” but the plan didn’t work out

Nigerian rapper CDQ has opened up about a major decision early in his career, turning down a record deal from Afrobeats megastar Davido.

In a recent interview with The Echo Room, CDQ recounted how Davido personally reached out to him in the heat of his breakout success with Indomie.

According to him, the DMW boss was eager to sign him after making a huge profit from his African tour.

CDQ shared that the Afrobeats star first contacted him through Twitter, expressing a strong interest in signing him to his label.

He stated:

“Davido reached out to me through Twitter back then that he wanted to sign me. He told me he just made a lot of money from his African tour and wanted to invest it and make me the biggest rapper in Africa.”

That offer, however, came with a catch. CDQ, known for his street-rooted style and loyalty to his team, insisted that his producer, Masterkraft, had to be part of whatever came next.

The three later met for a formal sit-down: DQ, Masterkraft, and Davido. It was at this point that the deal began to fall apart.

He recounted:

“I told him whatever I’m doing, Masterkraft has to be involved. So, Masterkraft and I went to a meeting with him, and he told him that CDQ is already a movement on the streets and should consider a partnership instead of a recording deal.”

But Davido, focused on a full signing, wasn’t convinced.

He reportedly declined the partnership suggestion, and that was the end of what could have been a career-altering collaboration.

See the interview here:

Fans react to CDQ interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of netizens below:

@officialmrkazi:

"But you think say you don blow na why you reject the deal. You wey ur career short pass ur name"

@Otiskhaliba7OTK:

"Say who be CDQ for the music movement na, CDQ get any hit song? I’ve never understood his music not for once"

@Donald89824802:

"You don’t know how crazy this is Davido been they ball with OG them before wiZkid manyewu self like Wizkid nah boy for where David de"

@billard_onmonad:

"Lesser information then. Much information now so no mistakes can be made by OBO"

Davido cancels Canadian shows

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has reportedly withdrawn from two of his highly anticipated Canadian shows, cutting short the excitement of fans who had been counting down the days to see him perform live.

The canceled performances, part of his 5IVE Alive Tour, were scheduled to take place in Montreal and Quebec City. Now, they’ve been reportedly wiped off the tour calendar, leaving many followers confused.

Reports making the rounds online blamed the cancellations on “organisational misalignment” between Davido’s management and the local Canadian promoters.

