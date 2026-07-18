Adamawa Governor Fintiri approved a new minimum pension of N50,000 monthly for all retired civil servants in the state

The governor made the announcement during a live broadcast appearance, declaring that pensions below N10,000 were no longer acceptable

Fintiri also outlined plans covering solar power, road dualisation, and project completion before his tenure ends

Yola, Adamawa state - Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has ordered that no retired civil servant in the state receive a monthly pension below N50,000, with the new minimum taking effect from August 2026.

Fintiri disclosed the directive during a live appearance on the entertainment programme "Taba Kidi Taba Karatu," broadcast on the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in Yola on Friday, July 17.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri announces a new minimum monthly pension of N50,000 for retired civil servants during a live broadcast in Yola. Photo credit: Adamawa state government

Source: UGC

The governor said it was unacceptable that some pensioners had been receiving as little as N10,000 per month, and declared that such conditions belonged to the past. He framed the pension increase as recognition of the years of service retirees had contributed to the state, describing it as part of a broader commitment by his administration to improve welfare for both workers and former public servants.

Ongoing Projects and Infrastructure Plans

Beyond the pension announcement, Fintiri reaffirmed that his administration would complete all projects it had initiated before his tenure expires. He listed the International Conference Hall, a shopping complex, an NYSC Orientation Camp, and a Mother and Child Hospital among the key developments targeted for delivery.

During his visit to the ABC Yola premises, the governor inspected ongoing studio reconstruction work and reviewed the installation of new FM and AM transmitters. He expressed satisfaction with progress and instructed the contractor to accelerate the remaining work, including fitting the new broadcast equipment to widen radio coverage across Adamawa state.

On infrastructure, Fintiri said dualisation works on the Jimeta Bypass would begin in October, and announced that his administration was working towards delivering 25 megawatts of solar power to ease electricity supply challenges across the state.

Education, Security, and Local Government

The governor addressed newly sworn-in local government council chairmen, urging them to prioritise grassroots development given that local government remains the tier closest to ordinary citizens.

On education, Fintiri said his administration had brought in additional teachers to bolster the sector, and pledged that salary payments would remain consistent while efforts to improve working conditions for teachers and public servants continued.

Regarding security, the governor said the state had maintained active collaboration with security agencies and credited the creation of new chiefdoms with strengthening local administration and restoring calm to communities previously affected by unrest. He commended security personnel for their role in protecting lives and property.

Fintiri closed his remarks by urging residents to safeguard public infrastructure, support government programmes, and work toward electoral victory for the All Progressives Congress in future elections.

Governor Fintiri speaks on pension reforms, infrastructure projects and power plans during an appearance on the ABC programme in Yola. Photo credit: Adamawa state government

Source: UGC

Adamawa Govt to Buy 1,000 Electric Tricycles for Residents

In another report, Governor Fintiri launched an electric mobility initiative aimed at reducing dependence on petrol and creating employment opportunities for young people across the state.

The programme includes plans by the state government to procure 1,000 electric tricycles for distribution to youths at subsidised rates.

The initiative was unveiled during the commissioning of electric tricycle assembly and rollout operations at Mahmud Ribadu Square in Jimeta.

Source: Legit.ng