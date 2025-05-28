Nigerian gospel singer Victoria Orenze made the frontline of blogs as she weighed in on gospel singers' fee saga

The I Get Backing hitmaker shared her views about her colleagues who charge to perform in churches

Speaking further, the lyrical evangelist revealed how she handles her band group, triggering reactions online

Nigerian gospel singer Victoria Orenze has spoken out on the issue of paying Christian musicians to perform.

The I Get Backing hitmaker stated in a recent video that she does not charge to minister. According to her, the Lord instructed her not to charge for a talent that had been freely given to her.

Speaking about how she pays her team members, she explained that she employs incentives from digital streaming services.

Buttressing her stance, the musician stated that she does not want her band group to have the mindset of going out to bill people.

Victoria Orenze further noted that it’s not possible to love money and serve God, highlighting that it was best to choose a path.

Watch her speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timi Dakolo and Apostle Femi Lazarus trended online after they shared differing opinions about gospel singers charging for their ministrations.

Femi Lazarus earlier berated gospel singers for charging fees to perform at church events. In a viral video, Lazarus, the lead pastor of Light Nation Church spoke against gospel singers who are focused on making money with their talent.

According to the clergyman, gospel artistes have forgotten they are also ministers and need to turn to God to meet their needs.

In a reaction, Timi Dakolo knocked clerics and accused them of gaslighting gospel singers.

According to Dakolo, gospel singers also deserved to live a good life as he listed some of the things they achieved with the money they charged.

Dakolo advised Lazarus to focus on building his church choir and using them for events if he knew he couldn't afford to pay popular gospel singers.

How netizens reacted to Victoria Orenze’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

edo_alexx said:

"Awesome."

vibepulsehq said:

"Because you were "CALLED" And God would take care of you...."

gospel_gist_official said:

"Thank you ma!❤️🔥."

peacefarmsandagric said:

"I want to follow her... This is truth."

maxonmarvels said:

"Micah:3 Vers1 to 6. God will be against all that claim to serve but are not. God bless you Victoria."

officialosadebe wrote:

"What of those that haven't started earning from there digital platforms? let's be truthful please, charging is not loving money."

susan9750 said:

"Abeg this talk done pass."

ay_biggy_merry_makers_band said:

"Abeg gettat."

prophetgoodnews said:

"Hmmmm I love this ❤️❤️❤️."

mshine_enterprise said:

"I agree that one shouldn’t charge to minister but if you are calling someone to minister from Sokoto to Kafanchan, honor demands that you pay their transport fare whether through bus, plane or Philip airways. Everyone can’t afford traveling far to minister and sponsor the bills. Let’s all do the right thing with kindness at heart."

Lara George defends colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Lara George responded to Pastor Chris Oyakhilomeh's comment about her colleagues.

She compared Nigerian gospel singers to secular artists who charged in millions and stressed that people would find the latter less spiritual if they led praise and worship.

"If you found out that your favorite non-Naija Gospel artiste charges $100k USD to sing songs of praise and worship, would they appear less spiritual to you because they do so?" she asked.

