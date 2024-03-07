Fuji star Remi Aluko, in a trending video, shared how Wizkid changed the method of recording songs in Nigeria

Remi Aluko disclosed that in the past, Nigerian songs used to be 5 minutes long before Wizkid joined the industry

According to the Fuji star, Wizkid made other artists realise the length of a song was not necessary before fans could enjoy it

Fuji maestro Aderemi Aluko, better known as Remi Aluko, spoke in a recent video on the impact of his junior colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid on the Nigerian music industry.

Aluko, who battled partial blindness in 2013, a guest on the EchoRoom podcast, revealed the Nigerian Star Boy, changed the style of recording songs in the industry.

Remi Aluko says Wizkid changed the method of recording songs in Nigeria. Credit: @wizkidayo @remialukoigwe1

Source: Instagram

Wizkid is a pacesetter

The Fuji star disclosed that songs used to be five minutes long before Wizkid came with his style.

According to Remi Aluko, Wizkid reduced the length of songs and made other artists realise it was possible.

Explaining the Star Boy record label boss style of recording, Remi Aluko said:

“Wizkid was the one that changed the method of recording songs, before songs used to be 5mins long until Wizkid came and made it shorter with his style."

Watch video of Remi Aluko speaking about Wizkid below:

Reactions as Remi Aluko speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as many expressed surprise to hear the Fuji star speak about Wizkid. Read their reactions below:

dammiefire:

"Wow, so Remi Aluko sound like this."

official_osco_baba:

"Very right,back in the days of Eedris,African China,2face,dbanj,Faze and others it’s always 5mins or more and then music always reach verse 3 and 4 even track 4 is mostly replay/repetition of verse 1 before chorus now its just a chorus then a verse then chorus again and bridge verse(collaboration voice) and chorus and repetition of same chorus."

topceevibzbeat:

"I don’t believe that even tho I’m a wizkid fan. Omah came in with that 1-2 mins track.."

seantero_choko:

"Mumu talk."

iam_jemil:

"What’s Remi saying? Wiz changend Wetin?"

omobasatty:

"Na living legend Dey talk !!!!!!!!!!! we have a song together."

davidzy001:

"Na Asake later turn am to 2 min gerege."

Alex Iwobi names Wizkid his favourite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi, who made headlines after returning to social media, named Wizkid his favourite Nigerian singer.

Iwobi said he had been a long-time fan of Wizkid during a question and answer session.

His response, however, stunned the interviewer, who appeared to be a big fan of Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Source: Legit.ng