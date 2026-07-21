The Central Bank of Nigeria rolled out sweeping new regulations for major fintech firms between March and June 2026

CBN introduced ring-fencing rules requiring each fintech subsidiary to operate with its own governance, capital, and risk systems

Fintechs that control more than 25% of consumer issuing will face strict limits on their share of merchant acquiring under the new rules

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced a set of sweeping new regulations targeting major digital payment companies, including OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack and Flutterwave, as part of a broader effort to tighten oversight and deepen financial inclusion across the country.

The reforms, released between March and June 2026, touch on market concentration, operational ring-fencing, ownership disclosure, financial holding structures and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance.

How the new CBN affects Moniepoint, OPay, Palmpay, others. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

They arrive as Nigeria's fintech sector processes an estimated ₦1.2 quadrillion in electronic transactions in 2025, according to CBN figures.

Why CBN is targeting the fintech sector

For years, leading Nigerian fintechs followed a well-worn growth path: build payment products, acquire merchants, scale transaction volumes, secure microfinance bank licences, then expand into lending and savings.

That approach turned companies like OPay, Moniepoint and PalmPay into multi-layered financial groups operating across several segments of the banking system simultaneously.

The CBN now wants firmer boundaries between these businesses. Under the proposed operational ring-fencing framework, each regulated subsidiary must maintain its own governance structure, capital adequacy, liquidity standards and risk management systems.

The regulator described the guidelines as a response to "regulatory arbitrage arising from the commingling of activities across different licence categories."

In practical terms, fintechs can no longer treat their payment, lending and savings arms as departments within a single organisation. Each unit must be financially and operationally self-sufficient, according to a report by TechCabal.

New caps on market share and compliance demands

A June 2026 circular on market structure set clear ceilings on how much power any single fintech can accumulate.

Any institution controlling more than 25% of consumer issuing cannot simultaneously hold more than 15% of merchant acquiring, and the same restriction applies in reverse. Companies must file monthly market-share reports and meet the new thresholds before the end of 2026.

The CBN said the goal is to prevent one company from dominating both the side where consumers hold their money and the side where merchants receive payments.

On AML compliance, the new framework requires fintechs to demonstrate they can identify suspicious transactions, document compliance decisions and maintain clear accountability across their operations. Analysts expect companies to increase spending on compliance teams and internal audit functions to meet the higher standards.

What the changes mean for Nigerians

While tighter rules could push up operating costs for fintech firms, the reforms are expected to make digital payment providers more resilient, encourage healthier competition and better protect customer funds.

CBN unveils sweeping new rules for OPay, Palmpay and others. Credit: CBN

Source: Twitter

For the millions of Nigerians who rely on platforms like OPay, Moniepoint and PalmPay for everyday payments, savings and loans, the CBN's position is unambiguous: rapid growth alone will no longer satisfy regulators, and fintechs must now demonstrate the governance standards expected of mature financial institutions.

CBN unveils tough new rules to limit fintech's dominance

Legit.ng earlier reported that CBN has rolled out sweeping new regulations aimed at preventing any single bank or fintech company from dominating Nigeria's fast-growing Point-of-Sale (PoS) and digital payments ecosystem.

The new policy could reshape competition among major players, including OPay, Moniepoint, PalmPay, Paystack, Flutterwave and traditional banks that have aggressively expanded their footprints across consumer and merchant payments.

In a circular released on Monday, June 15, 2026, the apex bank announced that any licensed financial institution controlling more than 25% of the consumer-issuing market will be restricted to a maximum of 15% market share in merchant-acquiring activities.

Source: Legit.ng