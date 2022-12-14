An industry night of tributes and farewell service was recently held in celebration of the departed veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo, and it was a touching moment for many

Clips from the event have emanated online and the one that has got people talking is the viral moment Sammie Okposo's wife, Ozioma shed tears at the sight of her husband on a big screen

Ozioma was inconsolable as an old clip of her husband professing his affection to her while on stage played on the big screen

The burial procession of late veteran gospel artist, Sammie Okposo, recently kicked off. Many of his industry colleagues turned up for the singer's night of tributes to celebrate him.

It was a night of sober reflection and celebration of a great minister of God. However, the most captivating moment from the event captured on camera that has gone viral online was when the singer's wife Ozioma couldn't help but burst into tears when a clip of her husband was projected on the big screen.

Sammie Okposo's wife, Ozioma crying during the singer's farewell tribute service sparks emotions. Photo credit: @goldmyne/plusmediaTV/@sammieokposo

In the video, Sammie Okposo was seen appreciating his wife, thanking her for loving him and for staying true to him when he erred.

Watch the viral moment below when Sammie Okposo shed tears after seeing her husband's video professing love to her:

See how netizens reacted to the viral video of Sammie Okposo's wife crying at his farewell service

"You guys commenting about the lady on purple sitting near Sammie's wife should stop please....look at her well, she is really hurting....her kind of hurt is a bad one... cos she is holding it in....and that's Sammie Okposo's daughter..."

"See the way his daughter is just starring into space... She's hurting."

"Whose that woman, 2nd to the left is she human?"

"Rest in perfect peace . May God keep consoling your loved ones."

"Na man abi na woman just sit down there so unbothered..."

"How would people play this type of video for a bereaved widow?. What manner of monumental lost of moral value has gone out of our society?"

"That autie wey fold her hands nor get joy ooo."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, may be gone, but his memories remain alive to friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Just recently, a praise party was held to honour the veteran musician who left the world on Friday, November 25.

Colleagues like Charles Inojie, Desmond Elliot, AY Comedian, Ali Baba and Chinedu Ikedieze among others were all out for the Wellu Wellu hitmaker.

