Nigerian actress, Bolaji Ogunola has stirred online reactions with her birthday message to her friend, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori aka KieKie.

The Nollywood thespian shared KieKie's outfit that started a discourse on social media, while celebrating her in the lengthy caption.

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola shares a beautiful message on KieKie's birthday.

Bolaji ogunmola celebrates KieKie's genuineness

Bolaji described the award-winning content creator as one of the most genuine people she has met in recent time. She acknowledged her kindness towards her even in undeserving moments.

Lastly, Bolaji wished KieKie the absolute best as she celebrated her new age.

In Bolaji Ogunmola's words:

"In an industry where people are very surface level, where friendships and relationships are mostly based on what everyone can get and what looks good for them and their Steeze lol…. You have completely showed the direct opposite.You are one of the most genuine people I have met in recent time.

Furthermore, she described KieKie as a kind soul

"The level of kindness you have showed towards me personally even when you honestly didn’t need to I am shocked… Thank you for being you and thank you for your light…. Happy birthday superstar , we absolutely love you and I wish you a wonderful birthday celebration."

