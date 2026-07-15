Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, alleged that a trusted car dealer in Atlanta collected full payment for a car but secretly gave him a rented vehicle to drive

He said he only discovered the truth when the dealer began making excuses about delayed title papers and legal issues with the car company

The singer revealed the alleged scam had been going on for two years without resolution

Singer Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, has taken to Instagram to call out a car dealer in Atlanta, USA, who he claimed defrauded him in a scheme that has dragged on for two years.

In a post shared on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the P-Square star alleged that he wired the full payment for a car to someone he had trusted for years, only to arrive in Atlanta and discover he had been deceived in a way he described as deeply humiliating.

Paul Okoye 'Rudeboy' shares how car dealer allegedly duped him. Credit: iamkingrudy/gettyimages

Source: Instagram

According to Rudeboy, who recently celebrated his twins, the dealer brought a car upon his arrival and allowed him to drive it for a few weeks. Things appeared normal at first, but when it was time to ship the vehicle back, the excuses started to roll in.

The dealer reportedly claimed that title papers were delayed and that he intended to sue the car company over the matter.

Rudeboy Discovers He Was Driving a Rental

The most shocking part of Rudeboy's account was the eventual revelation that the car he had been driving was not purchased on his behalf at all. He claimed that he had been handed a rented car the entire time, while the dealer had already received 100 per cent of the purchase price upfront.

"Imagine sending money to someone you trusted for years buying cars for you… then one day the person decided to think you are a fool," he wrote.

"Sent 100% full money ahead before coming to Atlanta, arrived Atlanta, he brought the car, drove the car like few weeks, e reach to ship my car story change… Title papers delaying bla bla… how he's going to sue the car company bla bla… only to find out I drove a rented car."

"For the same Atlanta! Guy! Your name go cast, your face go cast, your company go cast. Na me be your last client," Paul added.

The singer did not name the individual involved in the post.

The screenshot of Paul Okoye's post is below:

Mixed reactions as Paul Okoye calls out Atlanta car dealer. Credit: iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Paul Okoye calls out car dealer

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

mazitt305 commented:

"Call names make we know how many we dey…"

officialchima said:

"2 slides yet u never cast the name, shift abeg. When u ready we go know."

mrfresh_abj reacted:

"Call @verydarkblackman."

oluwa_max1 said:

"When you dy send the money You seek our opinion now business gone bad you wan take us along."

only1superboyvibez said:

"Cast the name and face.. or you still dey give am last chance, come on, 2 years is enough . Post receipts."

Paul Okoye bonds with daughter

Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye shared an adorable video of him spending time with his younger partner Ivy Ifeoma's daughter, Imani, amid whispers about their relationship.

Paul, in a post via his Instagram story, shared a short clip of him and his daughter playing basketball indoors.

Gushing about his baby girl, the singer simply captioned the clip,

"New baller, Imani Okoye."

Source: Legit.ng