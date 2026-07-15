TikTok star Jarvis cooked moimoi for her husband-to-be, Peller, in a viral Instagram video posted on July 14, 2026

Jarvis declared herself the first Nigerian robot to get married, throwing lighthearted shade at people who are yet to marry

The post racked up reactions, with Jarvis herself commenting that robots had beaten everyone else to the altar

TikTok star Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, is clearly not waiting on anyone to set the tone for her upcoming marriage to content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

On Wednesday, July 14, 2026, she posted an Instagram video of herself preparing moimoi in the kitchen, and the clip quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online.

Jarvis sends a message to Barchelors as she cooks for her man Peller. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

In the video, a cheerful Jarvis addressed her audience directly while cooking, leaning into her "robot" persona with full confidence.

"Have you ever seen a robot prepare moimoi before? No," she said. "Join me as I prepare moimoi for my husband. I am the first Nigerian robot to get married."

She did not stop there. Turning her attention to hesitant bachelors, Jarvis, who is set to walk down the aisle with Peller, added:

"For the men out there who are scared to get married, worry no more, we robots are available."

What truly set the comment section alight was Jarvis's own reply beneath the post. "Robot don first una marry 😂😂😂," she wrote, a line that quickly became the defining quote of the moment, sparking reactions.

The remark landed as a playful dig at Nigerians who are still dragging their feet on settling down, and fans clearly felt it.

Reactions trail Jarvis' shades at singles as she cooks moimoi in video. Credit: realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Jarvis, who is widely associated with the character she plays online, has built a loyal following through her robot-themed content. Her engagement to Peller has added a new, warmer dimension to her brand, and moments like this one show she intends to keep the humour going well into married life.

Watch Jarvis cook moimoi for Peller in the viral Instagram video:

Reactions to Jarvis shade

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

favvy.fc said:

"@realjadrolita you go soon brake up."

millicentt_._ said:

"@realjadrolita why you stone my slippers like that? I am next to marry, I tap from your blessing😍, congratulations once again."

godpraz commented:

"@realjadrolita them no even shame sey robot first them Mary."

loyaltybin said:

@realjadrolita Jadrolita the married Robot that prepares muehmueh smh make I go sleep first."

Jarvis reacts to Mr Ibu nickname

Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis sparked a wave of reactions online after she visibly expressed frustration during a live stream when viewers began calling her "Mr Ibu."

In a clip from a live session, Jarvis appeared irritated as viewers' comments flooded in, comparing her recent look to 'Mr Ibu.'

The comparison, which stemmed from alleged weight gain, has also fueled pregnancy rumours on social media.

Source: Legit.ng