Gospel singer BBO has fueled rumours about him tying the knot secretly with a recent post he shared online

The Amen crooner, in new pictures he shared on his Instagram page, showed off a ring as he posed for the camera

The singer's post has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers as many asked questions

Popular gospel singer, songwriter and worship leader, Bakare Boluwatife Oluwatobi aka BBO, has dropped a hint about his marital status following recent pictures he shared on social media.

On Monday, March 23, 2026, BBO shared pictures from a hangout with colleagues. However, some eagle-eye netizens were quick to spot a ring on his finger, fueling rumours that he had gotten married in private.

Eagle-eye netizens spot ring on gospel singer BBO's finger. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

Recall that in 2025, Legit.ng reported that BBO could be walking down the aisle in 2026 as he confirmed he is in a relationship.

BBO, who was among the guest ministers at the 2025 edition of the Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) led by Pastor Daniel Olawande, made his relationship status public at the event.

A video shared by Christian blogger Sonoftheprophet showed the moment P. Daniel prophesied about the singer, known for his hit songs My God and Iranlowo, attending the event with his wife next year.

"You will come next with your wife, that doesn't mean he is available," the cleric said in the video, stirring a reaction from BBO, who nodded in affirmation that he is in a relationship.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBO, alongside veteran musician Yinka Ayefele were called out by folk lore singer Beautiful Nubia over melody theft accusation.

Fans ask about BBO's wife's identity following rumours of secret wedding. Credit: officialbbo

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see the pictures BBO shared where he flaunted a ring on of his fingers:

Reactions as BBO fuels rumours

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users, especially his female fans, who reacted with heartbreaking comments. Read them below:

tolus_tools reacted:

"Our Newly Wedded Man. Your face show, Your ring shine"

_tobyblush reacted:

"What’s this gist I’m hearing that BBO is secretly married ke? He has been wearing a ring on his finger lately o. My chest. Yehh! Jesus!!!!"

my_juwon commented:

"I remember when he came to OAU and everyone especially ladies were screaming off their lungs."

christieadeniji reacted:

"So like this like this now you’ll be singing to your wife everyday nawa o."

iamspicy_baby commented:

"Any slightest opportunity, BBO just dey show us finger LOML , where art thou? BBO is tensioning me."

hdm_kiddies_empire said:

"@officialbbo_ na so u no invite us for wedding😍😍. Wishing u a fruitful and blessed Union."

iyawo_alhaji____ reacted:

"Congratulations showed us our wife now."

BBO surprises female fan

Legit.ng reported that BBO made waves on social media over a female fan's reaction to seeing him at an event.

The video circulating on social media showed the moment a female fan lost her cool as BBO, made a surprising entrance into the venue of the event, singing his hit songs.

In the video, the fan could be seen overwhelmed with excitement after the singer unexpectedly showed up to surprise her. She ran from the front seat where she was to meet the gospel singer as other people at the event tried to calm her.

Source: Legit.ng