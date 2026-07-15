Ikeja Electric launches compensation portal for Band A customers impacted by poor electricity supply

NERC mandates compensation after power supply shortfalls from February to March 2026

Customers can claim refunds through a simple online process for free electricity units

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Ikeja Electric has opened its compensation portal, allowing eligible Band A customers to claim refunds in the form of free electricity units after prolonged poor power supply earlier this year.

The move follows a directive from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), which ordered electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to compensate affected customers for failing to meet the minimum service levels promised under the Band A tariff.

Ikeja Electric begins compensation to Band A customers, opens portal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Band A customers, who pay premium tariffs, are expected to receive the highest number of daily electricity supply hours.

However, many experienced significant disruptions between February and March 2026 due to nationwide generation shortfalls.

Why NERC ordered the compensation

In a statement issued on June 4, NERC said it introduced Directive No. NERC/2026/002 after discovering that several DisCos failed to provide the agreed hours of electricity to some Band A customers.

According to the commission, the supply shortages were largely caused by inadequate gas supply to power plants and the vandalism of critical gas pipelines and transmission infrastructure.

While acknowledging that these challenges were beyond the direct control of distribution companies, the regulator maintained that affected customers deserved compensation for the reduced service.

How eligible customers can claim their refund

Announcing the development on its official X account, Ikeja Electric urged eligible Band A customers to visit its compensation portal to confirm whether they qualify for the refund.

The company stated:

"Eligible Band A customers can now conveniently check their compensation status through the Ikeja Electric Band A Compensation Portal."

Customers can complete the process by following these simple steps:

Log in to the Band A Compensation Portal.

Enter your meter number.

Check your eligibility status.

Claim your compensation in free electricity units if eligible.

The firm said the process has been designed to make it easier for customers to verify their status and access the compensation approved by the regulator.

Power supply challenges persist

The compensation initiative comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with persistent electricity shortages driven by recurring grid disturbances and low power generation.

Industry experts estimate that the country generates only about 4,000 megawatts of electricity for a population of more than 200 million people, leaving households and businesses struggling with unreliable power supply.

Ikeja Electric Band A users can now get free units via the compensation portal. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest compensation exercise is expected to provide temporary relief for affected Band A customers while authorities work to improve electricity generation and strengthen the nation's power infrastructure.

Ikeja Electric apologises to customers

Legit.ng earlier reported that electricity distribution company Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers experiencing power outages across parts of its network, blaming the disruptions on gas supply shortages affecting electricity generation on the national grid.

In a statement released on Friday, March 6, 2026, the company acknowledged the inconvenience caused to households and businesses and assured customers that steps were being taken to address the situation.

According to Ikeja Electric, the power cuts are linked to reduced generation capacity on the national grid, which has resulted in increased load shedding across several feeders within its distribution network.

Source: Legit.ng