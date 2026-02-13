Big Brother Naija Season 6 winner Whitemoney shared a romantic proposal video hours before Valentine's Day, revealing that his girlfriend accepted his proposal

The proposal video showed a stunning red and white themed setup representing Valentine's colour with rose petals and balloons

Fans and colleagues flooded the reality star's comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating his romantic milestone

Big Brother Naija star Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, proposed to his girlfriend in a romantic setting on February 13, 2026, just hours before Valentine’s Day.

The singer shared the engagement video on his Instagram page, announcing that she had accepted his proposal, which he described as the perfect Valentine’s gift.

The post quickly drew attention online, with fans and colleagues sending congratulatory messages and celebrating the milestone with him.

The video showed a carefully planned, beautiful setup filled with red and white tones symbolising love and passion.

Rose petals were lined on the floor, balloons in crimson and white filled the space in a cosy seating area.

Both Whitemoney and his girlfriend were dressed in matching red outfits. Whitemoney wore a tailored suit, and his partner wore an off-shoulder ruffled gown.

They exchanged tender glances as he presented her with a bouquet of red roses.

The moment ended with a passionate kiss, sealing the heartwarming occasion and showing their connection.

Although Whitemoney has not shared further details about the union, the engagement marks a significant step in his personal life, which he has largely kept private until now.

Fans have continued to flood social media with messages of support, celebrating the timing of the proposal as a memorable Valentine’s gesture.

Whitemoney first rose to fame in 2021 when he won Big Brother Naija Season 6, captivating viewers with his cooking skills, music, and entrepreneurial drive.

Since then, he has built a career in entertainment, releasing songs and pursuing business ventures.

His engagement now marks a new chapter, adding a personal milestone to his growing achievements.

Fans celebrate Whitemoney's engagement

Fans flooded social media with messages of support and excitement.

@ucheogbodo said:

"Wow 😮 Big Congratulations Bro"

@gracekuyetgideon commented:

"Wow we go chop sweet jellof ooo congratulations 👏🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉"

@adaezeeluke reacted:

"Ona don start 🔥🔥🔥🔥Wahala for Ndi singles, Congratulations Nna oooooo"

@gizikitchen_ wrote:

"Awwwww. Congratulations to you both 👏👏"

@kudos_confidence said:

"Wow congratulations to both of you ❤️🎊🎉"

@veronica_olohipowers commented:

"The money is white congratulations 🎈"

