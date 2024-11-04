Whitemoney has reacted to the allegation that he blasted Shallipopi on his live Instagram session

The reality star had told someone that he has travelled wide and gained exposure than the person, and a blogger said he was referring to Shallipopi

The video he made in his response to the allegation was supported by some of his fans, who also joined in blasting the blogger

Reality show star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has reacted to the allegation that he blasted Crown Uzana, aka Shallipopi, during his Instagram live session.

Legit.ng had reported that Whitemoney had claimed he was more exposed and well travelled than someone while he was on his Instagram live session. A blogger later said he was referring to Shallipopi, who had appeared in his Instagram session.

Reacting to the allegation, the former housemate, who reunited with his colleague, rained curses on the blogger and the media outfit's generation.

He said he was sending thunder and god of iron (Ogun) to the blogger. He added that the devil will locate the blogger as he continued laying heavy curses on the blogger.

Whitemoney taunts haters

In the video, the businessman mentioned that no one can bring him down because he has been winning and will continue winning.

He bragged that he was still getting shows outside the country. Stating further, Whitemoney warned that bloggers should not set him against any of his colleague in the music industry.

The music star, apologised to Shallipopi and said all he has for him was love.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Whitemoney's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwa_kemzzy:

"Love you bloody."

@kyerie._.longs:

"Sad really. This thing with dragging someone who is working hard with their career and making progress

isioma_yocambel's profile picture

"Fav stay solid always biko leave em."

@ireneexpressions:

"Seriously sometimes instablog captions are crazy."

@oluwa_kemzzy:

"My blood."

2ngoziehirim:

"God no go shame us."

@iniee_betty:

"You’re loved."

@agbonifiroyalthy:

"Bro no mind them jare!!! Keep Winning."

Whitemoney goes shopping

Legit.ng had reported that a fan of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Uriel Oputa had claimed one of her colleagues, Whitemoney, imitated her by visiting the same fruit market she visited sometime ago.

Two clips were sighted online of both reality TV stars visiting the same market while recording their activities.

However, a fan reacted to Whitemoney's recording and said he was trying to copy Uriel's type of content.

