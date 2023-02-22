Nollywood actress Ese Eriata urged people to stop looking for an ideal partner because such characteristics don’t exist in humans

In a post making the rounds online, Ese suggested that people learn how to pick the wrong sides of a person that works for them

Eriata’s statement gathered reactions from netizens concerning the celebrity ex-couples saga that has been making headlines for days

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Amidst all the celebrity ex-lovers dramas, fast-rising Nollywood star Ese Eriata has publicly advised netizens on what she understands about relationships.

The movie princess revealed that there was no such thing as the perfect person and that one should choose their "Satan" wisely.

Pictures of Eriata Ese Credit: @eriata_ese

Source: Instagram

Eriata further mentioned that angels do not exist and that no one should be considered flawless.

See her post below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react

realestatebabygirl:

"God did not create demon for me to manage. I can’t manage a demon. Good people exist,and they are the ones I want. Good is far from perfect. A good person knows he/she is not perfect,but still doest sit on it to hurt others. I can’t normalize this,no I am not among the normalizing everything geng….May GOOD people locate me."

monicvalue:

"If you want to choose satan choose satan in peace and leave Us that know what we want. Good and intentional plp still exist, know this and know peace."

official_wendy__:

"Anyways she’s right tho but if you think she’s wrong you too you’re right,no one should stress me with relationship matter abeg ‍♀️‍♀️."

nwanyehouse:

"Just adding rhymes and words that make a statement sweet doesn’t make it right. Don’t use the word “perfect” to trick people, use the word “better humans” I don’t need a Satan, I don’t need a demon, there are good humans still living. Speak from the lens you view the world around you, let me view my world from mine."

_femininewellness:

"No matter how y’all paint marriage/relationship bad……ama marry the man of my dreams, stay in love till the end of time and that’s on period. There’re still good people out there."

Ruth Kadiri advises men and women on complexities of relationships

Popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri gave her two scents over a relationship squabble that went viral online.

The actress explained that nothing was worse than dating someone with no self-worth.

Ruth condemned advised people to stop fighting over any spouse who lets themselves to be snatched shamelessly.

Source: Legit.ng