iDICE Startup Bridge opened applications for Founders Lab Cohort 2, offering early-stage Nigerian entrepreneurs non-equity funding of up to N10 million

The 12-week programme targets founders aged 18 to 35 at the idea, prototype, or pre-MVP stage who are building digital or technology-enabled businesses

Funding is performance-based and not automatic, with selection tied to attendance, milestone completion, and business viability

The iDICE Startup Bridge has opened its application window for Founders Lab Cohort 2, creating a fresh opportunity for young Nigerian entrepreneurs to access up to N10 million in non-equity funding alongside structured business support.

The 12-week programme targets founders at the idea, prototype, or pre-minimum viable product stage who are working to build digital and technology-driven businesses.

Early-stage founders have a new opportunity as iDICE opens applications for its 12-week Founders Lab Cohort 2 programme. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Participants will receive a combination of structured training, mentorship, and hands-on business development guidance throughout the cohort.

What the Programme Offers

Over the course of the programme, founders will work on validating their business ideas, understanding customer needs, refining or developing minimum viable products, and putting together financial projections and execution plans.

By the end of the cohort, participants are expected to have a validated problem-solution fit, a defined target market, a product roadmap, and a clear business strategy.

Programme sessions will run primarily online, with physical workshops available at partner hubs across Nigeria.

Outstanding participants who fulfil all programme requirements may become eligible for non-equity funding of up to N10 million.

The organisers were clear that this funding is not guaranteed and will depend on each founder's attendance record, milestone completion, business viability, execution readiness, and compliance with documentation requirements.

Crucially, founders will not be asked to surrender any equity in their businesses in exchange for the funding.

Founders who complete the cohort may also gain access to further ecosystem support and structured funding pathways, including the iDICE Growth Lab, subject to their level of readiness.

Who Qualifies to Apply

Applications are open to founders between the ages of 18 and 35 whose businesses are currently at the idea or market validation stage.

Applicants must intend to operate within Nigeria and be ready to commit fully to the 12 weeks of learning sessions, assignments, evaluations, and Demo Day activities.

The programme is specifically aimed at entrepreneurs who need structured capacity-building support before approaching larger investors.

Startup founders at the idea stage have a fresh opportunity to raise funds Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The organisers noted that satisfying the basic eligibility criteria does not secure a spot, as applications will be reviewed competitively.

Assessors will evaluate each submission based on the clarity of the problem being addressed, market potential, team capability, readiness to execute, and overall alignment with the programme's goals.

Link to apply.

FG opens portal, Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000 easily

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

Beneficiaries will enjoy zero collateral, a 3-month moratorium before repayment, and nationwide coverage across all six geopolitical zones.

Source: Legit.ng