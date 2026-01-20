Siraheem, one of the sons of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya, has set up a bowling centre in Lagos state

Details about the club surfaced online after Chioma Goodhair visited the facility and asked him questions

Fans reacted after hearing how much it costs to become a member, with many comparing the fees to what applies abroad

Raheem Okoya, popularly known as Siraheem, has stirred reactions following a video showing the charges at his bowling centre in Lagos State.

The music star, who was visited by Peller last year, recently set up an upscale bowling centre in the state, and details about the cost of becoming a member have since surfaced online.

In a video making the rounds, Chioma Goodhair was seen with the singer asking questions about the facility.

According to Siraheem, it costs $5,000 (about N7.5 million) to become a member annually. He added that the amount is cheap and described the centre as a fun spot for families and game lovers, noting that it will be officially opened on Sunday.

Siraheem speaks on his charges

When Chioma Goodhair asked if people without much money could still visit the centre, the singer said the club was basically for wealthy people.

He added that those who cannot afford the fees should not bother coming.

Fans react to amount Siraheem charges for bowling club

Fans of the music star expressed astonishment at the amount he is charging. Some said that even in the US, people do not pay such huge sums for a game meant for everyone. Others argued that his strategy showed the business might not survive in the coming years.

However, many believe the bowling centre will succeed, saying people will go there not just to play games but also to network, as only the rich will be able to afford membership.

This is not the first time Siraheem has stirred reactions over his charges. A few months ago, he said he charges N3 million for a show and warned that people should not book him if they do not have money.

Here is the X video of Siraheem bowling centre below:

What fans said about Siraheem's club

Here are comments below about the club

@mrboboskie reacted:

"If it’s $5000 for real, then it’s just for the rich alone to gather not for “Abeg I need urgent 2k”. That set standard, roughly 600k monthly. It’s a win for the guy."

@KLASSIQTUNEZ shared:

"I am very sure to tell you that this is almost a failed business strategy. The only fun thing people pay heavily for is bedroom materials."

@ONCHAINBADDIE1 wrote:

"People saying he lacks business sense doesn’t know he wants his center to become like a place where only 1% of 1% go to so it doesn’t become razz … people will pay that amount just to meet rich people and pitch business ideas … it’s that simple."

Billionaire Razaq Okoya's son shows off

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wahab Okoya, son of Razaq Okoya, the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, showed off the items in his mother's wardrobe.

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, wife to the billionaire industrialist, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery and other expensive things.

