Raheem Okoya has opened up about being an executive at his father’s company at 22, while also speaking on how he makes his money

In the video, he addressed the level of hate directed at him because of his music and his status

His remarks stirred strong reactions in the comment section, with many fans dragging him

Raheem Okoya, popularly known as Siraheem, the son of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, has opened up about the source of his wealth.

The music star, who recently reopened a bowling centre in Lagos, granted an interview with BBC Yoruba, where he spoke about money and his father.

According to him, he earns his own income and is on a salary. He explained that people support and invest in his music.

The 22-year-old also said he is an executive at Eleganza, his father’s business empire, but many believe he is too young to hold such a position. He noted that the role comes with heavy responsibility.

Raheem added that being a boss is challenging, but he tries to prove that he is equal to the task.

Raheem speaks about media criticism

In the recording, the singer also claimed that the media does not treat him fairly. He alleged that some outlets paint him in a negative light and twist his words, which is why he dislikes fake news.

Speaking about his father, the music star described him as his role model and said he has learned a lot from him. He added that his father was not always wealthy but built his business empire from scratch.

Fans react to Raheem’s interview

Reacting to the interview, some fans said no one hates him and challenged him to take up a role in a company not owned by his father.

Others argued that he was born into wealth and has not experienced the struggles many people face.

Here is the X video of Raheem below:

Fans reacts to Raheem's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@QingBankse commented:

"Raheem Okoya talking like a victim while sitting on a golden throne is peak comedy. You were born into billions and want applause for having a job handed to you executivei director at 22 is not hustle, it is inheritance with a title. Nobody hates you for working. They laugh because your “work” came with private jets and boardroom seats. Liking money is easy when you never struggled for rent food or school fees. Real hustlers start from ground not from daddy’s empire. Stop acting self made when your first step in life was already at the finish line."

@KingLeye_ shared:

"He's too young to be managing big company like that...he said first learn to serve before managing that way he will be a better manager."

@JezebelReborn said:

"Executive director of your fathers money."

@Sturbyrich65562 wrote:

"You don ever go work as labourer for bricklayer before?"

