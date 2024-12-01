Nigeria Nollywood star Patience Ozokwo has bagged herself an Honorary Doctorate Degree from UK University

The veteran actress, together with Yoruba veteran actors Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko, were recognised for their achievements in the entertainment business

Mama G as her fans fondly call her, shared videos of the prestigious occasion, wearing a graduation gown for the event

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo is overjoyed after being awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Theatre and Media Arts.

The award, presented by Achievers Networks Academy, UK, also recognised Yoruba film giants Adebayo Salami and Jide Kosoko for their great contributions to the Nigerian entertainment sector.

Patience Ozokwo gained honorary doctorate degree. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Dignitaries, celebrities, relatives, and friends attended the ceremony on Saturday at the University of Lagos' Aderinokun Lecture Theatre in Akoka.

The honourees were recognised for their significant efforts in making Nollywood a global phenomenon. Their lasting impact includes famous performances, mentorship of young talent, and the promotion of African culture via film.

Patience Ozokwo, often known as "Mama G," expressed her pleasure on Instagram, releasing video excerpts from the event. She regarded the situation as bizarre, writing:

“Today was like a movie. Honorary Doctorate Degree. Thank you Unilag. Thank you.”

Fans and netizens react to Patience Ozokwo

Fans and other Nollywood stars swamped Mama G's post with congratulations, complimenting her successful career and well-deserved accolades.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

therealqueenzaza:

"Ladies and Gentlemen Dr Patience Ozokwo aka Mama G…. G for General. Congratulations mama mu. The apple of God’s eyes."

obehiinojie:

"Congratulations mama G, You deserve every award that comes your way ma."

omannadi:

"Mama I love iuuuuuuuuu congratulations and well deserving my love."

officialchiomaokoye:

"Mummy congratulations the latest Dr. in the building."

bukkylawal:

"Congratulations ma'am 🎉👏..... You look so beautiful."

imoheboh:

HUGE CONGRATULATIONS MAMA LOVE MOMMY."

dorisariole:

Wow God be praised 👏👏👏. Congratulations Mama G. More grace."

Source: Legit.ng