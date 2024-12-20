Nigerian seasoned actress Patience Ozokwor has opened up on an interesting aspect of her younger days

The much-loved star who recently made an appearance in Funke Akindele's new cinema blockbuster had many disbelief over jobs she had done in the past

Speaking during a dinner gathering hosted by her junior colleague, she bared herself and praised the filmmaker for her talent

Nigerian seasoned actress Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, has reflected on her life and the challenges she faced before rising to fame.

Speaking at the pre-premiere dinner for Funke Akindele's film Everybody Loves Jenifa, Mama G revealed that she took on various odd jobs to support her family before achieving her current success.

As a fellow workaholic, she also praised Funke Akindele for her hard work and dedication.

She said, "Funke Akindele is a very strong woman. I love strong women. I am a strong woman. I am talking about the things that I do at home. I am a very strong woman, I went through thick and thin to become who I am today.

"I used to go to the morgue to dress dead bodies so my children could go to school and eat. I did a lot of things to make my family what they are today.

"You know they say no problem is accepted in his town but in my own place, they appreciate me a lot because they saw me through all these things.

"That's the way I see Funke. When I see her, I look at myself. She's a replica of who I am."

