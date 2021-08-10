Beverly Afaglo has come back to express her appreciation to individuals who have supported her and reached out to her

In a post on her Instagram page, Beverly mentioned eight individuals who according to her have come through quickly

The Ghanaian actress gave special thanks to Yvonne Nelson for setting up a 'GoFund Me' for her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo, who was earlier reported by Legit.ng to have lost her house with everything in it to a fire outbreak on Monday, August 7, 2021, has come out to show her appreciation to some well-known people in the media space.

From the post sighted by Legit.ng, Beverly said she has learnt to trust Jesus through it all.

She went ahead to express her gratitude to all for the well wishes and prayers.

Beverly Afaglo Expresses her Gratitude to Stonebwoy, Yvonne Nelson and Others for Coming Through for her Source: @yvonnenelsongh, @beverly_afaglo, @stonbwoyb

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Ghanaian actress went ahead to express her gratitude to seven specific individuals which included; Stonebwoy, Elikem Kumordzie, BIGV, Dentaa Amoateng, Peter Ritchie, @shethevoice on Instagram and finally to Yvonne Nelson.

To these people she said;

Big thanks for coming through so quickly, my family appreciates the love.

To Yvonne specifically, Beverly thanked her for setting up a 'Gofund me' for her.

Beverly Afaglo also expressed her gratitude to all her colleagues and Showbiz personalities that have reached out to her.

Check out her post below;

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Beverly Afaglo: Fire Service Department came early but unprepared

Legit.ng earlier reported that, some minutes after sharing the heartbreaking news, Beverly has shared more videos of firefighters attempting to quench the fire.

From her caption, she indicated that the Ghana fire service reported on time after being called but they failed to perform their duties on time as they were not prepared.

The sad mother narrated that, the firefighters could not enter the house forever 40 minutes due to the heavy smoke mainly because the rights protective gears were not available.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit