Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has lost all her belongings to a fire outbreak in her home but for the lives of the occupants

Beverly who is married to music star Praye Honeho claimed the fire went ravaged unchecked for over four hours

The actress and family lost everything including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items

Actress Beverly Afaglo has lost everything she has after gutted her house on Monday, August 9, 2021.

Afaglo, who is the wife of music star Praye Honeho, announced the unfortunate incident on her social media page after it happened.

According to her, the fire raged for about four hours before it was put out but it was able to destroy everything inside the house.

The actress revealed that everything in her home including furniture, kitchenware, bags, shoes, clothes, jewelry, and other fashion items have all been burnt to ashes.

