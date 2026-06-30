The court case between Senator Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels went viral as lawyer Rita Amy Aduba has weighed in

She explained that Regina was not denied access but must follow certain conditions before reconnecting with her sons

The lawyer read a 15-page High Court judgment on the case that highlighted what the movie star must do to see her kids

Celebrity lawyer Rita Amy Aduba has shed light on the ongoing custody issues between Senator Ned Nwoko and his estranged wife Regina Daniels, over their two sons.

In a recent video, Aduba read from a 15-page High Court judgment, outlining six conditions Regina must meet before she can reconnect with her children.

Lawyer reveals why Regina Daniels cannot reunite with her kids yet. Credit: @Regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

“No, the senator did not stop Regina from visiting her children. So here I have the court order of the High Court in Abuja granting Regina Daniels what is legally called supervised access to the children. That means even the senator cannot stop her,” Aduba explained.

According to the lawyer, the court ruled that Regina was not denied access to her children, but her visitation must follow strict guidelines.

The six conditions listed by the court:

1. Supervised access: Regina can only see her children under the supervision of the Abuja social welfare office.

2. Protection from harm: Visits must ensure the children are not exposed to harm.

3. Restriction on individuals: Regina is barred from associating her children with four named individuals: Samuel Ojeugu (her elder brother), Destiny Ojeofo, Ngozi Aniote Izuegu (her best friend), and Ijeoma Josephine Otabofina (BBNaija star Phyna).

4. Custody arrangement: Custody remains with Senator Ned Nwoko until the case is resolved.

5. Mandatory drug test: Regina must undergo confirmatory tests at specific labs to prove she is free from substance abuse.

6. Mental fitness requirement: She must demonstrate clear mental capacity when visiting the children.

Aduba emphasised that the court’s decision was not about taking sides but about protecting the children while ensuring both parents remain part of their lives.

“Your husband can be a bad husband, but not a bad father to the children. And the wife can be a bad wife, but not a bad mother to the children. Either way, the children deserve both parents in their lives,” she said.

The lawyer further clarified that Senator Nwoko had not stopped Regina from visiting her children, but insisted she must comply with the court’s directives.

“Go and do the test. And if her test comes out okay, Regina should come and visit the children anytime, any day,” Aduba concluded.

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Regina and Ned's saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

quinn.adaora said:

"Madam, Senator Ned must have paid so much for this PR, and you are doing a great job in bringing the truth to bare in this issue. I envy you at this point.."

olivefontem said:

"If it is stated on the court order that supervised visit, It means that the kids are not safe with their mother. If a mother is not dangerous to her children and due to the misunderstanding in their marriage, leading the husband to filed for a supervised visitation . That is indirectly denying her access to the kids."

salaama_ruuba said:

"Madame, you’re a woman and also a mother. did Regina really deserve those restrictions from seeing her biological children? You and I know how Africa courts works. This is sad."

julianauyoyou said:

"How come the High Court is the one judging the case, meanwhile they never married in court?"

vati_buka said:

"But then when the relationship of both parents is complicated the ' supervised decision is questionable because she was labeled as a ' junkie' - This whole judgement is an insult to a parent who birth and never exposed the kids to any harm. Am sure its painful to her😢."

mireille_kloset said:

"He stopped her."

Lawyer spills details on Regina Daniels’ custody battle. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

Source: Legit.ng