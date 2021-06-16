Made Kuti, the son of Femi Kuti and grandson of Afrobeats legend, Fela Kuti, has taken to social media to celebrate his girlfriend

Inedoye Adanne Onyenso turned a year older on June 15, 2021, and her man took to his page to share some loved up photos

Made who showered her with sweet words, described his fashion model bae as an 'eternally lovable queen'

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Made Kuti recently had fans in their feelings when he took to his Instagram page to celebrate his woman crush every day identified as Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, on her birthday.

The couple often celebrates each other online. Photo credit: @madekuti

Source: Instagram

The beautiful fashion model and businesswoman turned a year older on June 15, 2021. A proud Made, who is known for showing her off, shared some new photos.

In the photos, the couple is seen rocking their bare faces with their afros standing out - Inedoye's fuller than her man's.

Sharing the photos, Made captioned:

"Happy Birthday my Nedo ❤️ @__inedoye You are all the beauty glorifying adjectives and more... and yet somehow your mind and heart are even more beautiful than that. To an eternally lovable queen, O ku ojo ibi "

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Swipe to see more photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Yeni clocks 60

Only a few weeks ago, it was indeed a beautiful day for the family members of late afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti, as they all witnessed a significant birthday of one of their own, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti.

Yeni, who is the oldest daughter of the much-loved music legend, clocked the age of 60 on Monday, May 24.

Interestingly, the ever-energetic woman who used to be a dancer for her late dad looks almost nothing like her old age. Yeni teamed up with some photographers to bring to life some powerful pictures to mark the special occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng