Media personality, Verydarkman, has dragged comedian Mr Jollof and noted that he would beat him up and nothing would happen

He also accused the comedian's wife of sleeping with men before her husband was given an adviser role in Delta state government

Verydarkman also lambasted fashion designer Seyi Vodi for claiming to be his support system but he keeps badmouthing him

Media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has responded to the attack by comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof, who described his mother as useless.

Mr Jollof also stated that VDM's mum did not raise him well and their paths cannot cross because VDM lives in a ghetto.

In his response, VDM said Mr Jollof's wife is the husband of the home and she slept with powerful men to ensure he was given a role as the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state on New Media.

He also asked the funnyman to check which of his children were his, while describing him as a drug addict whom he would beat easily.

VDM also shared how his one-time friend and fashion designer, Seyi Vodi, claimed to be the one who helped him out of prison but it was other people who did. He added that Mr Jollof was looking up to Seyi Vodi as a support system but he has no regard for him anymore.

Reactions to VDM's video on Mr Jollof

See some of the reactions to Verydarkman's video on Mr Jollof below:

@adesinaronke1952:

"Since he disrespected Iyabo, you guys supposed to cut his wings, out of bitterness, you supported nuisance, e go reach all of you."

@bidemi5457:

"Maybe when your father discovered you are not his son, that is why he left your mother."

@shukrah_wuraolami:

"Werey omo na everyone go be like your mama wey dey sleep around. Chochco always attacks women."

@meisy_daisy:

"U see that Seyi Vodi matter na God catch Seyi Vodi."

@c4chinwe:

"I pity people close to the guy, una secret no dey safe."

VDM accuses Iyabo Ojo over Mohbad's death

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman had made pointers about those who caused the death of the late singer Mohbad.

He linked a statement made by Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law who asked Wunmi, the singer's widow to share what she knows about his death

Verydarkman also indicted actress Iyabo Ojo and noted that she has stopped seeking justice for the deceased because she has an idea of what happened to him.

