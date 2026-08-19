Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom over assault allegations, according to circulating reports

A Texas-based rapper, Ms Jorji, separately accused Poco Lee of attempting to assault her and her girlfriend about two years ago

Poco Lee has not issued any public statement addressing the reported UK arrest or Ms Jorji's accusations as of the latest reports

Reports circulating online, including coverage by Arise News TV, claim that Nigerian dancer and singer Poco Lee has been arrested in the United Kingdom over a sexual assault allegation.

Key details surrounding the reported arrest remain unclear, including the identity of the alleged victim, the exact circumstances of the allegation, and whether any formal charges have been filed.

No UK police force, court, or prosecutorial body has issued an official statement confirming the arrest, meaning the claim should currently be treated as unverified.

Poco Lee has reportedly been arrested in the United Kingdom over assault allegations. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Ms Jorji's Separate Accusations Against Poco Lee

Amid the controversy, a Nigerian-born, Texas-based rapper who goes by Ms Jorji came forward with her own accusations against the entertainer.

In videos that have been circulating online, Ms Jorji alleged that Poco Lee attempted to assault her and her girlfriend approximately two years ago.

She claimed the incident took place during a meeting in which she was seeking his guidance on breaking into the music industry.

Her allegations surfaced as the reports of Poco Lee's alleged UK arrest gained traction.

However, her claims have also not been independently established by any court or law enforcement agency.

There is presently no verified evidence directly linking Ms Jorji's account to the reported arrest in the UK.

As of the latest available reports, neither Poco Lee nor his representatives have released any public statement addressing the reported UK arrest or Ms Jorji's accusations.

Watch an X video of a lady, Jorji, accusing Poco Lee of sexual assault here:

Reactions trail allegations of sexual assault against Poco Lee

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@abb419 stated:

"I mean in a world full of people just like you, ofc anything is possible but as a married woman who ended up in a situation like you just told, ended up calling her ex husband after the same situation can never get shii right so quit this whole shii you spitting"

@lildasola217 shared:

"Omo I don't know what my gender derives in bringing someone down without being paid .....you guys both enjoyed it so what's the issue you can be mad at me on dm or sort of that so why bring it to the Internet only maybe he is cooperating"

Poco Lee has not issued any public statement addressing the reported UK arrest or Ms Jorji's accusations as of the latest reports. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng