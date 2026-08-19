France has published the insurance requirement that all foreign nationals must satisfy before their visa application can be approved

The requirement applies to applicants seeking entry into France and covers a specific minimum level of medical coverage

The French government detailed the conditions on its official visa portal, outlining what travellers must prepare ahead of their application

France has outlined the insurance conditions that foreign nationals must fulfill as part of the visa application process, with details published on the country's official visa portal.

Applicants must hold valid Schengen travel insurance before their visa can be processed. The insurance must provide coverage for the entire duration of the applicant's intended stay in France and across the Schengen Area.

France publishes insurance requirements for foreigners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

France: What insurance requirement covers

According to information from the French government, the Schengen insurance requirement is a standard condition for most short-stay visa applications to France. It must cover medical emergencies, hospitalisation, and repatriation, with a minimum coverage value of €30,000 (N46,905,000).

The insurance policy must remain valid throughout the applicant's time in the Schengen zone and must be issued by an insurer recognised in the applicant's country of residence or within a Schengen member state.

Foreigners must include proof of this insurance in their visa application packet. Submissions that do not include qualifying coverage documentation risk being deemed incomplete and may result in delays or rejection.

Other conditions for France visa applications

Beyond the insurance requirement, France also requires applicants to submit several supporting documents alongside their visa forms. These typically include a valid passport, a passport-style photograph, proof of accommodation in France, evidence of sufficient financial means to cover the stay, and a return or onward travel reservation.

For people applying for longer-stay visas, additional documents may be required depending on the specific visa category, such as proof of passive income for residency-type applications or enrolment letters for student visas.

France announces visa waiting period

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that France's official visa portal has highlighted the minimum timeframe applicants must observe before submitting a short-stay visa application.

The French government stipulates that applications cannot be lodged more than six months ahead of a planned visit, setting a clear window for travellers.

Source: Legit.ng