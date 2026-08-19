France Publishes Insurance Requirements Foreigners Must Meet Before Obtaining Visa
- France has published the insurance requirement that all foreign nationals must satisfy before their visa application can be approved
- The requirement applies to applicants seeking entry into France and covers a specific minimum level of medical coverage
- The French government detailed the conditions on its official visa portal, outlining what travellers must prepare ahead of their application
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France has outlined the insurance conditions that foreign nationals must fulfill as part of the visa application process, with details published on the country's official visa portal.
Applicants must hold valid Schengen travel insurance before their visa can be processed. The insurance must provide coverage for the entire duration of the applicant's intended stay in France and across the Schengen Area.
France: What insurance requirement covers
According to information from the French government, the Schengen insurance requirement is a standard condition for most short-stay visa applications to France. It must cover medical emergencies, hospitalisation, and repatriation, with a minimum coverage value of €30,000 (N46,905,000).
The insurance policy must remain valid throughout the applicant's time in the Schengen zone and must be issued by an insurer recognised in the applicant's country of residence or within a Schengen member state.
Foreigners must include proof of this insurance in their visa application packet. Submissions that do not include qualifying coverage documentation risk being deemed incomplete and may result in delays or rejection.
Other conditions for France visa applications
Beyond the insurance requirement, France also requires applicants to submit several supporting documents alongside their visa forms. These typically include a valid passport, a passport-style photograph, proof of accommodation in France, evidence of sufficient financial means to cover the stay, and a return or onward travel reservation.
For people applying for longer-stay visas, additional documents may be required depending on the specific visa category, such as proof of passive income for residency-type applications or enrolment letters for student visas.
France announces visa waiting period
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that France's official visa portal has highlighted the minimum timeframe applicants must observe before submitting a short-stay visa application.
The French government stipulates that applications cannot be lodged more than six months ahead of a planned visit, setting a clear window for travellers.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng