Sarah Martins has reacted to reports that Blessing Okorie, also known as Blessing CEO, allegedly forged her cancer test result

The relationship expert had earlier announced that she was battling cancer and appealed for financial support for treatment and surgery

Her claims sparked mixed reactions from fans, many of whom shared their opinions about the situation

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has now responded to the development involving controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO.

Blessing CEO had stated that she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and needed money for treatment.

Reaction as Sarah Martins blasts Blessing CEO over alleged forged cancer test result. Photo credit@officialblessingceo/@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

An alleged test result later surfaced online, but doubts were raised as details of the laboratory could not be verified.

A video subsequently circulated online, with claims that the test result was forged after the supposed owner of the result was identified.

Reacting to the situation, Martins criticised Blessing's CEO and described her actions in harsh terms.

She stated that Blessing CEO is a liar, jobless, and a criminal who deceived unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to Martins, when she earlier claimed that Blessing CEO was lying, she was attacked by people who accused her of seeking attention.

She added that evidence is available to support her claim that the illness was fabricated.

Blessing CEO continues trending over the alleged forced cancer test result. Photo credit@officialbelssingceo

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins advises donors

Martins also advised those who donated money to demand refunds. She alleged that Blessing CEO has built her brand on lies and clout-chasing.

The actress mentioned Etinosa Idemudia and questioned why she had sent money to the relationship expert so quickly. She also advised her to request a refund.

Martins further stated that Blessing CEO would face consequences for misleading many Nigerians.

She added that if money was needed for rent or feeding, it should have been stated clearly so people could support her honestly.

It would be recalled that Blessing CEO’s rival, Saida BOJ, had earlier questioned the authenticity of her cancer claim.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Sarah Martins' video about Blessing

Here are comments below:

@ify_united reacted:

"I know she is not sick, but who go hear my own when they don't believe you, my dear, speak out no mind them."

@ xdelccystitches shared:

"Oh, things are truly happening… unbelievable things. Jesus, how can someone lie to this extent? Claiming an incurable illness just for money, this is very shocking."

@adaoraukoh said:

"Chai, this is terrible to say the least. In a sane country, she would have been arrested for this."

@kingzaram1 commented:

"Blessing is a disgrace to the Igbo race, I'm ashamed on her behalf, tufiakwa."

@cc__gilbert wrote:

"I lost my elder sister to cancer, I am so livid, this blessing is just a f00l.. she needs a hot slap."

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng