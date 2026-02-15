Isaac Fayose has gone to the gym to work out while calling out Cubana Chiefpriest to do the same

In the hilarious video, he gave the businessman different nicknames while insisting that true wealth lies in good health

Many agreed with him and even tagged the businessman, urging him to heed Fayose’s advice

Businessman Isaac Fayose has thrown shade at his arch-enemy, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest.

The two businessmen have been at odds online, exchanging words over alleged betrayal of Igbos.

In his recent post, Fayose was seen stepping out of the gym as he aimed a jab at the socialite.

He called him “Malaysia burger” and urged him to hit the gym as well. According to him, health is wealth, not just money na water, which he claimed Chiefpriest often boasts about. Fayose also asked people to help him pass the message across.

Isaac Fayose speaks further about Cubana Chiefpriest

In the video, Fayose said that judging by the way Cubana Chiefpriest looks, he should not take his health lightly so he does not leave behind the wealth he has been flaunting.

He added that Chiefpriest’s children are still young and have a long way to go, implying that he needs to stay healthy for them.

Fans react to Isaac Fayose’s post

Fans of the businessman agreed with him, stating that Cubana Chiefpriest needs to check himself. Some said it would be better for him to pay attention to his health, adding that his tummy does not look healthy.

A few people tagged his social media handle, noting that Fayose was trying to send him a message. Others asked when the two would settle their dispute and let sleeping dogs lie.

Recall that Cubana Chiefpriest had once complained about his health after visiting a hospital. He claimed a nurse left him without proper attention and vowed to travel abroad for a comprehensive medical check-up.

Here is Isaac Fayose's Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Isaac Fayose's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the businessman about Cubana Chiefpriest. They shared their observation about the feud between the two businessmen. Here are comments below:

@_betapikin_ commented:

"Be like this dragging na for 40 days and 40 nights."

@lakerswag01 reacted:

"Una don start ooo... which one me Malaysia burger again."

@conquer_vsa stated:

"Cubana them Don challenge for ring fight oo."

@iambobbylee_01 shared:

"Yes ooo, I be igbo but I support this man full time."

@bam_kingsley1 wrote:

"This beef isn't ending anytime soon."

@naomiplusglam said:

"He needs to go for weight loss surgery that will help him lose weight and then hit the gym after loosing some weight."

