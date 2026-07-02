LG Electronics unveils AI-powered appliances at Africa Technology Expo 2026, enhancing convenience and energy efficiency

Managing Director H.S. Ji emphasises the importance of innovation in supporting smarter homes and healthier environments

Expo fosters collaboration, enabling partnerships to drive Africa's enterprise technology ecosystem and economic growth

LG Electronics has showcased its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered consumer electronics and smart home appliances at the Africa Technology Expo (ATE) 2026, highlighting innovations designed to improve convenience, energy efficiency, and connectivity in homes and workplaces.

The company participated as a supporting sponsor at the two-day technology event, which brought together technology companies, policymakers, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and business leaders to discuss collaboration, innovation, and digital transformation across Africa..

LG's new AI-powered appliances revolutionise technology. Credit: LG

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AI-powered smart home products on display

At its exhibition stand, LG presented a range of premium products equipped with AI-enabled features aimed at simplifying everyday living.

Among the products showcased were the latest LG QNED TV, designed to deliver enhanced picture quality and immersive viewing experiences, and the MoodUP Refrigerator, which combines intelligent cooling technology with customisable LED door panels.

The company also displayed the LG WashTower, an integrated laundry appliance that combines a washer and dryer into a single unit to maximise space and improve efficiency.

Other products featured at the exhibition included the LG ARTCOOL Air Conditioner, LG Air Tower, and an advanced dehumidifier, all designed to provide smarter indoor climate control while reducing energy consumption.

Focus on innovation and digital transformation

Speaking during the event, Managing Director of LG Electronics West Africa, H.S. Ji, said the expo provided an opportunity for the company to engage with stakeholders driving technological development across the continent.

According to him, the company's participation reflects its focus on introducing technologies that support smarter homes, healthier living environments, and improved energy efficiency while contributing to Africa's digital transformation.

He noted that innovation extends beyond developing advanced products to creating practical solutions that address the changing needs of consumers and businesses.

Expo promotes collaboration across Africa

This year's Africa Technology Expo was organised around the theme of strengthening Africa's enterprise technology ecosystem through collaboration and innovation.

Organisers said the event aims to encourage partnerships between African businesses, multinational companies, startups, and public institutions to accelerate technological development and economic growth across the continent.

They also noted that previous editions of the expo have facilitated business transactions valued at approximately $192 million among participating organisations.

Interactive demonstrations for visitors

Throughout the exhibition, visitors explored LG's product ecosystem through live demonstrations and interactive sessions. The displays illustrated how AI-enabled appliances and entertainment systems can work together to create more connected living environments.

LG showcases modern appliances with AI features Credit: LG

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The exhibition also provided attendees with opportunities to engage with product specialists and gain insights into emerging smart home technologies.

LG's participation at Africa Technology Expo 2026 reflects the growing role of AI-powered consumer technology in supporting digital innovation, energy efficiency, and connected lifestyles as Africa's technology ecosystem continues to expand.

Legit highlights energy-saving appliances

We also highlighted facts about LG's energy-efficient inverter refrigerators, designed to help Nigerian households tackle rising electricity costs and food preservation challenges.

As families grapple with inflation and growing utility expenses, these innovative appliances promise not only savings but also a solution to reduce food spoilage in a country where fresh produce remains crucial for daily life.

Source: Legit.ng