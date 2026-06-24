Bosnia and Herzegovina teenager Kerim Alajbegovic has broken a World Cup record set by France winger Kylian Mbappe

The Dragons defeated Qatar 3-1 in their final group B match, moving four points, occupying third place

Fans have reacted to the performance of Alajbegovic, explaining that the player has the chance of shining after the World Cup

Bosnia and Herzegovina teenager Kerim Alajbegovic has broken a World Cup record previously held by France forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Dragons boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time after defeating Qatar in their final Group B fixture.

They finished level on four points with co-hosts Canada but were forced to settle for third place due to an inferior head-to-head record.

Kerim Alajbegovic scores his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar at Seattle Stadium. Photo by: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Source: Getty Images

Sergej Barbarez's side took the lead in the 29th minute when 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic glided past two Qatari defenders before unleashing a thunderous right-footed strike beyond goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada, per Al Jazeera.

Bosnia doubled their advantage five minutes later when captain Edin Dzeko's volley deflected off defender Sultan Al Brake and beat Abunada, with the goal later recorded as an own goal.

The Asian champions responded before halftime as captain Hassan Al-Haydos bundled home a cross from Edmilson Júnior in the 42nd minute to reduce the deficit.

Bosnia sealed the victory in the 80th minute when substitute Ermin Mahmic scored for the second consecutive match, calmly slotting home after reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area.

Alajbegovic breaks Mbappe's record

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic has set a remarkable new World Cup record.

According to CentreGoals, the 18-year-old is now the youngest player to score from outside the penalty area at a FIFA World Cup since detailed records began in 1966.

At the time of his stunning strike against Qatar, Alajbegovic was aged just 18 years and 276 days.

The Bosnian youngster surpassed the previous record held by Kylian Mbappé, who scored from outside the box at the 2018 World Cup at the age of 19 years and 207 days, per Sportsmole.

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from football fans after Mbappe broke the standing record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Read them below:

@idriisgarba said:

"I had never heard much abt him before this tournament, but now I'm paying attention."

Bosnia and Herzegovina star Kerim Alajbegovic breaks Kylian Mbappe’s record at the World Cup. Photo by: Matt McNulty - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

@Kepa_Dotmors wrote:

"What a way to put your name in the history books of the World Cup, what a strike."

@KhurramPak90 added:

"🌟 New name. Historic record. Kerim Alajbegović's rocket from distance has rewritten World Cup history, surpassing Kylian Mbappé as the youngest player to score from outside the area on football's biggest stage. 🚀🇧🇦

"Remember the name. The future is here."

@Kabalest said:

"Records are being created everyday."

Mbappe equals Ronaldo's record

Legit.ng earlier reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe has matched a record previously held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario at the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe scored a brace as Les Bleus secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Iraq at Philadelphia Stadium on Monday, June 23, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng