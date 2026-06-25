Morocco achieved another major World Cup milestone after defeating Haiti in their final group-stage match

The Atlas Lions overtook Nigeria in one of African football's most notable World Cup records

Morocco's latest success adds to a growing list of achievements that underline their rise on the global stage

Nigeria's place at the top of one of Africa's most prestigious FIFA World Cup rankings has come to an end after Morocco continued their impressive run at the 2026 tournament.

The Atlas Lions defeated Haiti 4-2 in their final Group C fixture to secure qualification for the knockout stage and, in the process, rewrote African football history.

Gassime Yassine of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring against Haiti. Photo by Evrim Aydin

Source: Getty Images

Morocco's latest victory was about more than three points. It also saw the North Africans become the highest-scoring African nation in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing a long-standing record previously held by the Super Eagles.

According to CAF, Morocco's four-goal haul against Haiti took their overall World Cup goals tally to 26, moving them ahead of Nigeria, who sit second with 23 goals. Cameroon occupy third place with 22 goals.

The record is particularly significant considering Nigeria once led the continent in attacking output at the tournament. However, the Super Eagles have not appeared at every recent World Cup edition and have not scored at the global showpiece since Victor Moses converted a penalty during a 2-1 defeat to Argentina at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria's forward Victor Moses celebrates his goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D match against. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS

Source: Getty Images

Morocco's rise has been years in the making and reflects the steady progress of a national team that has transformed itself into one of the most respected sides in international football.

Morocco match Cameroon's appearance record

The victory over Haiti also helped Morocco equal another major African World Cup landmark.

The Atlas Lions have now played 26 matches at FIFA World Cups, drawing level with Cameroon as the most-capped African nation in tournament history.

Their latest appearance moved them alongside the Indomitable Lions at the top of the continental rankings, ahead of Nigeria on 21 matches, while Ghana and Senegal are tied on 15 appearances each.

The controversial AFCON 2025 champions' World Cup journey dates back to 1970, when they became the first African country to earn a point at the competition after drawing with Bulgaria in Mexico.

Since then, they have consistently represented Africa on football's biggest stage and have produced several landmark achievements.

In 1986, Morocco became the first African team to win a World Cup group. More recently, they captured global attention by reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African and Arab nation to achieve the feat.

With Cameroon absent from the 2026 tournament, Morocco now have a realistic chance of moving clear at the top before the competition ends.

Atlas Lions set more African benchmark

Morocco's achievements did not stop there. The victory over Haiti also made them the African nation with the most World Cup wins in history, per BBC.

Gessime Yassine of Morocco celebrates 4-2 with Soufiane Rahimi against Haiti. Photo by Pablo Garcia

Source: Getty Images

The Atlas Lions moved onto seven victories, overtaking Ghana's previous record of six wins and establishing a new continental benchmark.

The achievement highlights the consistency Morocco have shown across multiple World Cup campaigns and reinforces their growing reputation as Africa's leading force on the international stage.

For many observers, the current generation has successfully built upon the foundations laid by previous Moroccan teams, combining experience, tactical discipline and attacking quality.

Their performances at recent tournaments have elevated expectations, and they now enter the knockout rounds among the most dangerous teams left in the competition.

Morocco march into knockout rounds

The Atlas Lions completed an unbeaten group-stage campaign. They opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Brazil before edging Scotland 1-0 in their second match.

Against Haiti, they displayed their attacking firepower but also revealed defensive vulnerabilities after conceding twice.

Despite finishing level on seven points with Brazil, Morocco were forced to settle for second place due to goal difference.

Nevertheless, qualification was never seriously in doubt. The performance against Haiti showed the squad's depth, with several players making decisive contributions during key moments of the match.

Scotland concluded the group stage in third place with three points.

Motsepe sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF president Patrice Motsepe congratulated Morocco following their victory over Scotland during the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The South African football administrator shared a message alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa, praising the Atlas Lions' achievement and continued success on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng