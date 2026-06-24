Several states have introduced bans on extravagant graduation parties in schools, sparking debate among parents and educators

Supporters say the move eases financial pressure on families, while critics argue it diminishes recognition of children’s achievements

The policy, first announced by the Federal Government in January 2025, has since been enforced in states including Ogun, Kogi, and Delta

A ban on extravagant graduation parties in elementary schools has been introduced in several states, drawing mixed reactions from parents, teachers, and communities.

While some see the move as a way to ease financial burdens, others believe it takes away from celebrating important milestones in a child’s academic journey.

Graduation party ban sparks debate as schools enforce new rules. Photo credit: KogiGovt/x

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, traditionally, graduation ceremonies have marked significant stages in a student’s education. They provide opportunities to celebrate hard work, reflect on progress, and look forward to future achievements. Critics of the ban argue that removing these ceremonies diminishes recognition of children’s efforts.

Financial pressure behind the ban

At the heart of the decision is concern about the financial strain these events place on parents and guardians, especially those already struggling with basic school expenses. The Federal Government previously banned graduation ceremonies for nursery, kindergarten, and other pre-primary pupils nationwide.

This announcement was made on January 9, alongside a new policy requiring schools to use “high-quality” textbooks designed to last between four and six years.

States enforcing the ban

Several states have followed suit, introducing restrictions to curb or regulate graduation-related ceremonies:

Ogun State: Directed all public and private schools to discontinue graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties. The directive, issued by A.A. Bisiriyu on behalf of the ministry’s permanent secretary, cited financial pressure on parents.

Kogi State: Restated its ban on excessive graduation ceremonies in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools. Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, warned that defaulting schools risk closure. The state also reaffirmed its prohibition of sign-out ceremonies by undergraduates.

Delta State: In September 2025, the government banned lavish graduation parties in private schools, describing them as an “unnecessary financial burden” on families. Institutions found flouting the directive face severe penalties, including a possible five-year closure.

Other states enforcing similar bans include Benue, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Edo, Ekiti, Kaduna, Abia, Niger, and Ebonyi.

Mixed reactions from communities

The bans have sparked debate. Supporters argue that the policies protect families from unnecessary expenses, while opponents feel they strip away opportunities for children to celebrate their achievements. One parent noted, “Graduation ceremonies are not just about spending money; they are about celebrating milestones in our children’s lives.”

As more states adopt similar measures, the conversation continues about how best to balance financial responsibility with the importance of celebrating educational milestones. The debate highlights the tension between tradition and practicality in today’s schools.

School policy change reshapes how milestones are marked. Photo credit: KogiGovt/x

Source: Facebook

Governor bans graduation, end-of-the-year party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun state government has banned graduation ceremonies and end-of-session parties in all public and private schools across the state, citing concerns over alleged compulsory charges imposed on parents and guardians.

The directive was issued by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in a circular signed by the Director of Education, A.A. Bisiriyu, on behalf of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary.

Source: Legit.ng