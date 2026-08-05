The UAE introduced a new Good Conduct Certificate requirement for Ghanaians applying for employment visas, with a phased rollout

Ghanaians on visit visas in the UAE who want to switch to work visas now have 45 days to meet the new conditions

The Ghanaian ministry said both phases of the requirement are currently in effect following a UAE Cabinet decision

The United Arab Emirates has introduced a mandatory Good Conduct Certificate requirement for Ghanaian nationals seeking employment visas, with Ghana's ministry confirming that both phases of the rollout are now fully in effect.

The requirement, also referred to as a Police Clearance Certificate, was established under a UAE Cabinet decision.

UAE employment visa process requires Ghanaian nationals to present a mandatory Good Conduct Certificate. Photo credit: Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It applies to all worker categories from Ghana who are applying for or arriving on employment visas.

Two-Phase Rollout Now Complete

The new rule was introduced in stages. The first phase took effect on March 30, 2026, and covered all worker categories applying for UAE employment visas from Ghana. The second phase followed on July 20, 2026, extending the requirement to all worker categories already arriving in the UAE.

With both phases now active, any Ghanaian national seeking to work in the UAE must obtain a valid Police Clearance Certificate as part of the visa process.

45-Day Window for Visit Visa Holders

Ghanaians who are currently in the UAE on visit visas and wish to convert to employment visas are not exempt from the new rules. The authority confirmed they have a 45-day window to comply with the Good Conduct Certificate requirement before the conversion can proceed.

The ministry urged citizens with questions or concerns about the process to reach out to the relevant authorities for guidance.

Good Conduct Certificate rule applies to every employment visa application from Ghana. Photo credit: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE launches job seeker visa for graduates

Legit.ng earleir reported that the United Arab Emirates has introduced a dedicated visa category allowing foreign graduates to enter the country and actively look for work, removing the traditional requirement of having a UAE-based host or sponsor before arrival.

The Job Seeker Visa is designed specifically for skilled individuals who want to explore employment opportunities within the UAE. Applicants can choose between three validity periods: 60, 90, or 120 days, giving them a window to secure a position before needing to transition to a work visa or leave the country.

The UAE government has outlined a clear set of conditions that applicants must satisfy before being approved for this visa.

Source: Legit.ng